Trump, Musk get support from former NFL star amid criticism over DOGE cuts, other issues

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have come under increased scrutiny over spending cuts in certain sectors of the federal government and other issues since Inauguration Day.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, reported that it has saved around $65 billion. DOGE said the savings estimate came from a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease re-negotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."

"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said on its website.

Each cut drew a massive response from all corners of the government and social media.

Trump has been working on a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, dealing with illegal immigration and going toe-to-toe with governors over trans-athlete participation in women’s and girls' sports, among other issues.

At least one former NFL star came to the defense of Trump and Musk on Monday.

Le’Veon Bell, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets star, suggested on X he could not understand the hate directed at both the president and the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X.

"Elon doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin," he wrote before adding, "Trump doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin."

Musk agreed with Bell’s take.

Bell supported Trump’s presidential run and spoke at a rally for him before joining him at a Steelers game.