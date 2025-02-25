Expand / Collapse search
Trump, Musk get support from former NFL star amid criticism over DOGE cuts, other issues

Le'Veon Bell supported President Donald Trump's candidacy

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have come under increased scrutiny over spending cuts in certain sectors of the federal government and other issues since Inauguration Day.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, reported that it has saved around $65 billion. DOGE said the savings estimate came from a "combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancelations, contract/lease re-negotiations, asset sales, grant cancelations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings."

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown

Then-former President Donald Trump, right, listens to former Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown, left, and Le'Veon Bell at a campaign rally on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"We are working to upload all of this data in a digestible and fully transparent manner with clear assumptions, consistent with applicable rules and regulations," DOGE said on its website.

Each cut drew a massive response from all corners of the government and social media. 

Trump has been working on a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, dealing with illegal immigration and going toe-to-toe with governors over trans-athlete participation in women’s and girls' sports, among other issues.

Musk protesters

A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's policies Feb. 17, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)

At least one former NFL star came to the defense of Trump and Musk on Monday.

Le’Veon Bell, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets star, suggested on X he could not understand the hate directed at both the president and the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X.

"Elon doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin," he wrote before adding, "Trump doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin."

Le'Veon Bell on the bench

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, #26, sits on the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 4, 2017. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Musk agreed with Bell’s take.

Bell supported Trump’s presidential run and spoke at a rally for him before joining him at a Steelers game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.