White House deputy chief of staff rails against reporters over MS-13, TdA coverage

President Donald Trump had to "shame" most media into covering stories of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua violence in the U.S., White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Thursday, accusing some outlets of trying to "shill" for one accused MS-13 member.

Miller railed against reporters during a scheduled White House briefing when he was asked about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the suspected MS-13 gang member being held in El Salvador after the Trump administration deported him from the U.S.

Miller said evidence has shown Abrego Garcia has a history of violence, including "repeated threats and assaults against his spouse" and "had repeated documented human trafficking and human smuggling offenses." He cited an MS-13 tattoo on Abrego Garcia’s knuckles as some evidence of his "extensively documented membership in MS-13."

Miller blasted the Biden administration for "importing" violent "illegals" into the country, saying the former president let two Tren de Aragua members go on supervised release before they were arrested in the sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in June 2024.

"Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened, to the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again," Miller said. "He had to shame you into covering it."

"And each and every one of you that sides over and over again with these MS-13 terrorists, to the extent that you had the financial means to do so, you all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gangbangers as you possibly can," he continued.

Miller said that if he had offered the reporters present at the briefing a rent-free home with no taxes, but next-door to MS-13, Mexican Mafia or Sinaloa Cartel members, he believed the reporters would pass.

"I couldn't pay you to live there," Miller said.

"But yet you, with your coverage, are trying to force innocent Americans to have these people as their neighbors and that one day their daughter may be abducted from their home and raped and murdered," he continued. "So you're not going to get an ounce of sympathy from this administration or President Trump for the terrorists who've invaded our homes in our country."