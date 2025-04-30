'I am afraid': Another protective order filing against deported ‘Maryland man’ championed by Dems surfaces

FIRST ON FOX: A 2020 protective order case filed against deported "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the suspected MS-13 gang member being held in El Salvador, sheds even more light on his violent past, a Fox News Digital review of the documents found.

Abrego Garcia, 29, is a Salvadoran illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member who was living in Maryland until he was deported to the high-security Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT) in his home country during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Though many Democrats hold that Abrego Garcia is an innocent man who was "wrongly deported," the administration has pointed to considerable evidence that he is a member of the infamous MS-13 gang. In April, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's decision ordering the Trump administration to arrange Abrego Garcia’s return.

The court required the "government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

The Trump administration agreed to clear any administrative obstacles keeping Abrego Garcia from returning to the U.S., but Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that returning him is "up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That's not up to us."

This has caused significant outrage among Democrats, several of whom, despite mounting evidence against Abrego Garcia, have flown to El Salvador to advocate for his release.

The document, reviewed by Fox News Digital, alleges that his wife accused him of verbal and physical abuse against her and mental abuse against her children. The petition for protection form filed in Maryland by Jennifer Vasquez Sura has boxes checked for "acts of abuse," including kicking, slapping, shoving, mental injury of a child and detaining against will.

On Aug. 11, 2020, Vasquez Sura asked for the petition to be rescinded, saying her family wanted to take part in their son's birthday, and Abrego Garcia "also agreed to continue counseling and if not [he's] willing to sign divorce papers."

The original petition form lists their son and Abrego Garcia’s stepchildren needing protection.

It says on Aug. 3, 2020, that her "husband took [her] phone around 1:00 a.m., and in the morning he wanted to take my car, but I told him I was going to go out with my kids. He then got angry. I went upstairs to make food for my kids but he turned off the stove."

In addition, the form said Abrego Garcia had threatened her and wrote that she has a recording in which he "told [her] ex-mother-in-law that even if he kills me no one can do anything to him."

The form also describes an incident in November 2019 when he grabbed her "by the hair in the car." In December 2019, he allegedly grabbed her hair in the car and "dragged" her "out of car leaving [her] in the street." She wrote that he also "broke" her son’s tablet, "broke doors" in the house, pushed her against a wall, broke a phone and a television and damaged the walls that spring.

This comes after Fox News Digital reported on written domestic violence allegations filed in court against Abrego Garcia by Vasquez Sura in 2021, but the case was dismissed because she did not make it to a court appearance, CBS News reported.

In the filing, written in Vasquez’s handwriting, she alleges Abrego Garcia repeatedly beat her, writing, "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me."

Vasquez alleged that Abrego Garcia punched and scratched her eye, leaving her bleeding. He also allegedly threw her laptop on the floor. She wrote that, on another day, Abrego Garcia got angry again, started yelling and ripped her shirt and shorts off before grabbing her arm and leaving marks.

In addition to this, according to police and court records shared with Fox News Digital, Abrego Garcia was arrested in Hyattsville, Maryland, in October 2019, at which point he was identified by the Prince George's County Police Gang Unit as an MS-13 gang member.

A federal immigration court in Baltimore further determined Abrego Garcia was not eligible for release because he "failed to meet his burden of demonstrating that his release from custody would not pose a danger to others, as the evidence shows that he is a verified member of MS-13."

The court held that "the fact that a ‘past, proven, and reliable source of information' verified the Respondent's gang membership, rank, and gang name is sufficient to support that the Respondent is a gang member" and that Abrego Garcia had "failed to present evidence to rebut that assertion."

Several DHS sources have confirmed to Fox News Digital records indicating that Abrego Garcia was previously pulled over by a Tennessee highway patrol trooper while driving an SUV belonging to Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, another illegal alien who in 2020 confessed to human smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The trooper noticed eight individuals in the car with Abrego Garcia, who said he began driving three days prior from Houston, Texas, to Temple Hills, Maryland, via St. Louis, Missouri, to "perform construction work." The report on the stop states that the trooper suspected it was a human trafficking incident because there was no luggage in the vehicle. Additionally, the individuals in the car reportedly gave the same address as Abrego Garcia's home address.

When speaking with the trooper, Abrego Garcia allegedly "pretended to speak less English than he was capable of and attempted to put encountering officer off-track by responding to questions with questions." After the incident, the officer decided not to issue Abrego Garcia a citation for the driving infractions. Instead, he gave him a warning for driving with an expired license.

New documents further reveal that Abrego Garcia was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that he said belonged to his "boss." The Suburban was identified by DHS as belonging to Hernandez Reyes, who pleaded guilty to human smuggling after being caught in Mississippi in a car with passengers from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

According to another document also confirmed by DHS sources, the Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office further flagged the vehicle being driven by Abrego Garcia as belonging to a target they suspected of human trafficking or smuggling.

The office said the "vehicle is used by HSI Baltimore target in human smuggling/trafficking operation. Vehicle makes trips to southern border to pick up non-citizens."