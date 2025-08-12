Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

White House criticizes judge's decision not to unseal Epstein associate grand jury testimony

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responds after federal judge blocks unsealing of Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury materials

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Michael Ruiz , Maria Paronich Fox News
close
White House criticizes judge's decision not to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury testimony Video

White House criticizes judge's decision not to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury testimony

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacts to a federal's judge's decision not to unseal grand jury materials related to the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House criticized a judge’s decision not to unseal grand jury materials related to the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, calling the ruling "unfortunate." 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the remark after U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer on Monday shot down the motion filed by the Justice Department, finding the documents do not contain "significant, undisclosed information about [their] crimes, or the investigation into them." 

"We think that decision is unfortunate. Of course, we moved to unseal that information because the president has said he wants to see credible evidence released. As for the appeal process, I would defer you to the Department of Justice for that," Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday. 

Last month, President Donald Trump said he supported Attorney General Pam Bondi releasing "credible" files from Epstein's sex trafficking case, noting that "She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her, whatever she thinks is credible she should release." 

EPSTEIN GRAND JURY MATERIALS WON’T BE RELEASED AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE DENIES DOJ REQUEST TO UNSEAL 

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Engelmayer wrote in his 31-page opinion that only two "features" of the grand jury evidence were noteworthy, summarizing them in his decision: 

"First, the grand juries in this case were not used for investigative purposes," he wrote. "They did not hear testimony from any firsthand witness to any event at issue. They did not hear testimony from any victim, eyewitness, suspect, or even a records custodian. The grand juries met instead for the quotidian purpose of returning an indictment." 

The only witnesses were members of law enforcement, and each grand jury heard evidence only for one day, he wrote. 

GHISLAINE MAXWELL OPPOSES COURT UNSEALING HER GRAND JURY TRANSCRIPTS 

Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell was sentenced in June 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and abuse underage girls between 1994 and 2004.  (Getty Images)

"Second, the evidence put before the Maxwell grand juries is today, with only very minor exceptions, a matter of public record," Engelmayer continued. "The Government admitted as much." 

In addition to transcripts of grand jury testimony, the Justice Department also wanted to unseal additional evidence presented as exhibits to the grand jurors. They were expected to include more names than have been publicly associated with the latter in criminal and civil court proceedings. 

Karoline Leavitt speaks at the White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Washington.  (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But Engelmayer denied the government's request for the exhibits, too. 

Fox News' Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics