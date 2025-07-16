Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jeffrey Epstein

Bondi should release 'credible' Epstein files, Trump says

President dismisses public fascination with case while claiming James Comey, former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden 'made up' some documents

Ashley Oliver
Trump says Pam Bondi should release ‘whatever she thinks is credible’ in Epstein case Video

Trump says Pam Bondi should release ‘whatever she thinks is credible’ in Epstein case

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reports on what's holding back the release of Jeffrey Epstein files on ‘Special Report.’

President Donald Trump fielded questions about late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case on Tuesday, saying at one point that he supported Attorney General Pam Bondi releasing "credible" files from it.

"She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her, whatever she thinks is credible she should release," Trump told reporters.

Trump claimed former FBI Director James Comey, former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden "made up" some of the files, but no evidence has surfaced that supports that accusation.

The president's remarks came after the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI's decision to close their review of Eptsein's case without disclosing any new information about it to the public sparked fury among the MAGA base.

Trump speaks to reporters

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump and Karoline Leavitt

President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15, 2025. (MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

When she first took office in February, Bondi told Fox News she had a "truckload" of information about the case and did nothing to quell conspiracies about a supposed nonpublic list of sexual predators associated with Epstein.

However, the DOJ and FBI shared a memo last week saying the agencies found no list and uncovered no new people whom they could bring charges against. The revelation was met with intense backlash from a faction of Trump supporters, which Trump and DOJ leadership have since been struggling to quell.

Later on Tuesday, Trump told reporters no credible information was left to release to the public.

Jeffrey Epstein sits on purple couch (left) and AG Pam Bondi speaks from a podium (right)

Jeffrey Epstein and Attorney General Pam Bondi. (Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis; Getty Images)

"He's dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don't understand what the interest or what the fascination is. I really don't, and the credible information's been given," Trump said of Epstein's case files.

Trump added, "It's pretty boring stuff. It's sordid, but it's boring."

Bondi also faced numerous questions from reporters on Tuesday during an event about fentanyl. The attorney general repeatedly said she did not want to address off-topic questions but at one point did say she stood by the DOJ and FBI memo.

"Today our memo speaks for itself, and we will get back to you about anything else," Bondi said.

She also declined to talk about "personnel matters" when asked about FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino's status. Bongino was "enraged" by the memo rollout and considered resigning, sources told Fox News Digital last week.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

