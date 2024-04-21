White House condemns ‘blatantly antisemitic’ protests as agitators engulf Columbia University

The White House condemned "in the strongest terms" ongoing anti-Israel protests at colleges across the U.S., including at Columbia University in New York City, on Sunday, saying they have no place anywhere in the U.S.

"While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America," White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said. "And echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms."

Anti-Israel agitators occupied the university’s south lawn for hours on Wednesday while the school’s president, Minouche Shafik, testified before congress about the antisemitism on Columbia’s campus.

An encampment with tents was set up on the main lawn of campus, and the protests continued into the night and for days.

Protests have called for an intifada and the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One Jewish Columbia University student was even told to "kill yourself" and repeatedly kicked in the stomach during the protests.

Tensions continued to build, and on Thursday, the New York City Police Department arrested 108 people who refused to leave the encampment, each of whom was issued a summons for trespassing.

Fox News learned that the university began handing out suspension notices to students who were arrested on Thursday.

Fox News Digital reached out to President Shafik for comment on the protests.

The university issued a statement about the protest.

"As President Shafik has said repeatedly, the safety of our community is our number one priority," the university said. "Columbia students have the right to protest, but they are not allowed to disrupt campus life or harass and intimidate fellow students and members of our community. We are acting on concerns we are hearing from our Jewish students and are providing additional support and resources to ensure that our community remains safe."

