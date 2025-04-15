Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US protests

WATCH: Two people reportedly tasered by police at Marjorie Taylor Green town hall, 3 arrested

"I'm glad they got thrown out," Greene said following the event

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Multiple arrests occur at MTG rally in Georgia, two people tasered Video

Multiple arrests occur at MTG rally in Georgia, two people tasered

Several disruptors were escorted out – some forcibly – from a Marjorie Taylor Green rally in Georgia Tuesday night, according to local reports. Police were reportedly led to deploy a taser against two of the individuals. (WNAF via NNS)

Police forcibly escorted at least six people out of a town hall being held by GOP Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday night and were forced to deploy a taser against two of the individuals.

Reporters on the ground at the event in Georgia indicated there were at least six protesters escorted from the town hall within minutes of it starting. Three of the individuals were eventually charged by police for their involvement in the disruption, including one for disorderly conduct, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution

"Put your hands behind your back!" a police officer can be heard in a video of the incident shared on social media by CBS News reporter Jared Eggleston. "F--- off –" the man can be heard yelling as he disappeared off-screen behind a wall, before a loud bang could be heard followed by the sound of a taser.

VIOLENT ATTACKS FROM ANTI-MUSK, ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTERS PLAGUE NATION, COMPEL GOP LAWMAKERS TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS 

A second bang from another taser going off could be heard shortly thereafter.

Police taser man at Marjorie Taylor Greene rally Tuesday.

Image of police deploying their taser against a man following a physical altercation with the subject as police attempted to escort him out of the town hall. (Fox News Digital)

Man before he was tasered by police.

The suspect, who was tasered by police, can be seen brawling with officers before they deployed the stun gun twice.

Different videos from the event show a handful of others being escorted out, with some leaving on their own volition and others having to be literally dragged out by police. 

"Free Garcia," one protester could be heard saying as they were exiting in a video posted to X, referring to Kilmar Ábrego García, who has been at the center of a deportation controversy after a federal judge said the Trump administration wrongly deported him with a group of Venezuelan gang members. 

"Free Kilmar!" another could be heard screaming repeatedly on video as they were escorted out.

PRO-LIFE JOURNALIST ASSAULTED ON STREET ASSIGNS BLAME TO DEMOCRATIC RHETORIC

Protester forcibly escorted out of Republican town hall hosted by Marjorie Taylor Greene Video

At moments, as police escorted the protesters out of the town hall, Green engaged with the disruptors.  

"The protest is outside. Thank you very much," Greene said. "If you were to sit and listen, you're welcome to listen. Everyone across the aisle – Democrats, Independents," she added while someone was being escorted out.  

"I'm glad they got thrown out," Greene said following the event. "That's exactly what I wanted to see happen … This isn't a political rally or a protest. I held a town hall tonight. You know who was out of line? The protesters." 

The disruption at Greene's rally follows increased volatility at local GOP town halls. Things have gotten tense enough that the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., has told his fellow Republicans to temporarily refrain from holding in-person town hall events. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Citing the uptick in "Democrat threats of violence," GOP Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman followed Hudson's advice and moved all of her in-person town halls online. The move came after an incident in which an attendee of one of her in-person events followed Hageman as she left and initiated a physical confrontation with her staff, eventually requiring police to intervene.

Green was only one of a handful of GOP members that decided to do an in-person event amid the current ongoing legislative recess, according to NBC News.

More from Politics