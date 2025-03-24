GOP lawmaker rips 'lost in the wilderness' DOGE protesters amid chaos at her town hall: 'Highly orchestrated'

EXCLUSIVE: Wyoming GOP Rep. Harriet Hageman spoke to Fox News Digital about the raucous Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) protesters who showed up at her recent town hall and about the acts of "domestic terrorism" occurring at Tesla dealerships, which she says Democrats are doing everything they can to ignore.

"My takeaway from that was that it was highly orchestrated," Hageman said about two of her town halls last week in Wyoming that were disrupted by liberal protesters whose actions went viral on social media.

"This was not grassroots. I do believe that quite a few of the people may have been from outside of the state of Wyoming, or at least outside of that community. I have now held 75 town halls in the last three years, and there's only two of them that have been disrupted."

Hageman told Fox News Digital that Democrats are involved in a "national movement" to try and "shout Republicans down" while not bringing any new ideas to the table at the same time.

"The Democrats are so lost in the wilderness right now because their policies have failed, will continue to fail, and the American public woke up as to how bad they are," Hageman said.

"They're bad for kids. They're bad for adults. They're bad for healthcare. They're bad in terms of education, business, national security. You can go on and on and on by almost every single metric. I'm not aware of one Democrat policy that I can even remotely agree with just because they've gone so off the rails. And so, because they've lost the narrative, because they've lost the support of the American people, they're lashing out at people like me."

Some of the protesters were chanting about Jan. 6 in the state where Hageman soundly defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the face of the movement to impeach Trump over Jan. 6, which Hageman said was a sign that the protests were not organic.

"I beat Liz Cheney by almost 40%," Hageman said. "My election last November was by an enormous landslide that was similar, if not bigger. Yes, there are Democrats in Wyoming, but that's not what we're seeing. The national leadership, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, they made it clear that because they cannot engage in the debate of ideas, they're going to shut us down from speaking, and that was clearly the intent of what they were trying to do in Albany County."

Hageman explained that Democrats "do that because they cannot engage with a legitimate discussion or analysis of the issue they know they're going to lose" while explaining that she will continue to hold town halls and stand up to the protesters.

"They just simply are trying to prevent us from being able to speak," Hageman said. "Didn't allow that to happen. I fought through it and I made my points. I did my town hall, I informed people of what was going on in D.C. and I handled it, and we went on to the next one the next time."

Some Democrats in recent weeks have accused Republicans of not showing up to town halls to answer questions from constituents about DOGE and the Trump agenda. Hageman told Fox News Digital she believes the opposite is true.

"I think it's kind of funny that people are saying that because there's evidence on the internet that that's not true," Hageman explained. "We're seeing the town halls. And again, I think what is happening at these are the activists are coming in and attempting to disrupt them. They want their viral moment. They want the one moment when they get somebody to say something silly, or they take something out of context."

Hageman told Fox News Digital that Democrats have created a "dangerous situation" and that she has carried elevated security at recent events, which has kept the protests in line, but she has concerns about "taking resources away from the rest of the community."

Fox News Digital spoke to Hageman about the violence at Tesla dealerships across the country in response to Elon Musk’s DOGE actions, which have resulted in cars being burned and Attorney General Pam Bondi describing the attacks as "domestic terrorism."

"When you look at what Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are saying, when you say what Jasmine Crockett is saying, when you look at the attacks against Teslas and Tesla dealerships and attempting to dox people, they are intentionally trying to get somebody hurt or have a very scary moment take place at these events, and that's entirely inappropriate under our form of government," Hageman said.

Fox News Digital asked Hageman about the overall unwillingness by Democrats to condemn the Tesla dealership violence as "domestic terrorism" despite not being shy about using the domestic terrorism label in the past.

"The domestic terrorism comes from the left, not the right, and they know that. It is a form of projection and I don't think that I've ever seen anybody or any group of people who are better at projection than Democrats," Hageman said. "They engage in this kind of rhetoric and violent behavior, and then turn around and try to paint parents at school board meetings or conservative Catholics as domestic terrorists and really it's a point of deflection."

"It's to try to say, hey, don't look at us. We're not the bad guys. We may be torching Teslas. We may spray painting swastikas on vehicles, but don't look at us. We're not the ones doing it, it's the guy who's trying to protect his daughter from having some dude go into the locker room. That's a domestic terrorist. And again, it's become silly. It's become very obvious what it is that they're trying to do this situation with the Teslas."

Hageman told Fox News Digital that "a badger is the most dangerous when you’ve got them cornered" and that Democrats today are in that position because they are "losing their base," which has always been "big government."

"Their base has been agencies," Hageman said. "Their base has been the National Education Association and the public unions. And what you're seeing with President Trump and DOGE and conservatives in Congress is we're saying it's a new day. There's a new sheriff in town, and we're going to do things better."

"We're going to do things different. We're taking our country back. And I think that they're getting pretty hysterical. They're getting pretty scared of how they're going to keep the gravy train going in light of the fact that they're not going to be able to be laundering money through these federal agencies. And I think that we're seeing them lash out at these town halls and in, in the way that they're treating business owners."

Recent polling suggests that a strong majority of Americans support DOGE’s mission of cutting waste, fraud and abuse, although many have expressed concerns about the way the cuts are being made. Hageman told Fox News Digital that the plan would not be perfect, but that the vast majority of Wyoming voters are behind DOGE.

"There's going to be mistakes but don't try to convince me that we haven't been having problems with federal agencies for the decades that they have been in existence," Hageman said. "So it is interesting to me that they want to act like any kind of a blip or a glitch is somehow the first time in the history of our country something hasn't worked exactly right. The people in Wyoming strongly support the efforts of this administration to root out waste, fraud and abuse."