TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent

FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent.

"I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and lead our country in a time of need in Congress. Having served in Congress for eight years on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, I know firsthand that a vote for Slotkin is a vote for more war," Gabbard said in a video exclusively provided to Fox News Digital by the Barrett campaign.

Standing alongside Barrett, Gabbard announced her support for the GOP nominee, who is competing in a toss-up race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District against Cheney-backed Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

"[Slotkin] represents all that is wrong with permanent Washington and the warmongers who are in control. Tom Barrett knows what service means. He knows what sacrifice means and appreciates freedom. He will be a loud voice for the people of Michigan in this district and a voice for peace, prosperity and freedom," the former Hawaii congresswoman said.

‘WAR-FIRST, AMERICA-LAST’: GOP CANDIDATE SAYS IT'S ‘NO SUPRISE' LIZ CHENEY ENDORSED HIS DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT

Cheney, a Republican, who endorsed Slotkin on Thursday, plans to campaign with the Democrat as she seeks re-election this fall.

CONSERVATIVES SLAM ‘FAILED’ LIZ CHENEY AFTER SHE ENDORSES DEMOCRAT: ‘STOP CALLING HER A REPUBLICAN’

"It’s no surprise the Cheney family is joining her, and it exposes the permanent Washington establishment's War-First, America-Last agenda. Slotkin can keep Cheney while I work to keep America out of senseless wars," Barrett told Fox News Digital following Cheney's endorsement of his Democratic challenger.

Cheney has distanced herself from Republicans and turned on midterm candidates within her own party, amid her role on the Jan. 6 Committee and criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Following her primary defeat, Cheney established a new PAC in an effort to target "MAGA candidates" while working to elect their opponents up and down the ballot. One of the most recent attempts from the Cheney group was a $500,000 ad buy against rising GOP politician Kari Lake, who is running for governor in Arizona.

The ad claimed Lake should not be elected because she questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, but the gubernatorial candidate remained unfazed by the attack, calling it "comical."

Lake was also endorsed by former Democrat Gabbard, shortly after the former Democrat campaigned with GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc in her recent efforts to boost Republican candidates before Nov. 8.

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism," Gabbard asserted during an episode of "The Tulsi Gabbard Show" as she announced her exit from the Democratic Party.