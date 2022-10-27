Cheney supports Slotkin GOP rep's first endorsement of Democrat

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has endorsed Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Slotkin's reelection campaign in Michigan's 7th District.

Cheney has been at odds with a significant portion of her own party as a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and a member of the Democrat-led January 6 committee, but this is the first time she has crossed the aisle and thrown her support behind a Democrat in the midterm elections. In a statement posted on Slotkin's campaign website, Cheney praised Slotkin's character while noting their political differences.

"I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin. Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons," Cheney said. "While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress."

Slotkin said she is "grateful" for Cheney's support, even though they "certainly don’t agree on every issue."

The Slotkin campaign announced that Cheney will be joining the Democratic congresswoman at an event in Michigan with a theme of "Patriotism and Bipartisanship" on Nov. 1.

"I look forward to welcoming her to Michigan’s 7th District next week to discuss the points where all Americans can leave politics aside and put our country above all else.," Slotkin said.

Slotkin is running against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in a race the Fox News Power Rankings rate as a toss-up.

Cheney will lose her seat at the end of the year after losing her district's Republican primary to Harriet Hageman earlier this year.

The Wyoming Republican said she will officially leave the GOP if Trump is the party's presidential nominee in 2024.

