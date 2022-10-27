'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent

Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall.

"My entire adult life has been committed to service in the Army, and sadly I’ve lost too many friends as part of America’s endless wars. Now establishment Warhawks like Liz Cheney and Elissa Slotkin are standing together because I oppose their senseless thirst for more foreign entanglements," Barrett, the GOP nominee running against Slotkin, told Fox News Digital in response to the endorsement.

"Rep. Slotkin is on the record saying she would engage with China to fight a war with American troops in Asia. It’s no surprise the Cheney family is joining her, and it exposes the permanent Washington establishment's War-First, America-Last agenda. Slotkin can keep Cheney while I work to keep America out of senseless wars."

Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, announced the endorsement in a press release Thursday, claiming she is "proud" to support the Democratic candidate and will attend an "Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship" event in Michigan on Tuesday to promote Slotkin's campaign.

"I'm proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin. Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons," Cheney said in the press release.

The two congresswomen serve together on the House Armed Services Committee and both have backgrounds in national security, prompting Cheney's endorsement for the Democrat seeking re-election in Michigan's 7th Congressional District.

"While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — to support her in this election," Cheney stated.

Cheney ran for re-election in Wyoming's At-Large Congressional District, but lost the GOP primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman in August. The congresswoman is currently Vice Chair of the Jan. 6 Committee and was among the 10 Republican representatives that voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

"At a moment when the very heart of our democracy is being challenged, Rep. Cheney’s voice has been critical," said Slotkin. "I’m grateful for her support in this race, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done together to strengthen our national security and America’s role in the world. We all know that our country is going through a difficult moment right now. But throughout our history, two things have helped us weather times like these: engaged citizens and principled leaders, from both sides of the aisle."

Fox News Digital reached out to Slotkin in August, asking if she would accept support from Cheney's new PAC that will target MAGA candidates and "election deniers" while working to elect their opponents up and down the ballot, but she did not respond.

Cheney fell out of favor with most of the Republican Party for her outspoken criticism of Trump and for her role on the Jan. 6 Committee, which aims to show Trump inspired and was responsible for the breach of the U.S. Capitol following the 2020 election.

Rumors have circulated that Cheney has sights set on running in the 2024 presidential election, but has not made any official announcements at this time.