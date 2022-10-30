Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for attack ad after fundraising skyrockets: 'Hated by both sides'

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake touted Liz Cheney for her recent attack ad, claiming she has raised "hundreds of thousands of dollars" since it was released. Lake joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss how the ad has actually benefited her campaign and might be the "best fundraiser yet."

KARI LAKE: My goodness. I'm telling you, she is going to be our best fundraiser yet. We have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since her ad started and since we put that letter out… She is hated by both sides right now… we're actually bringing Democrats over to our movement. They don't like Liz Cheney either. And for her to think that she can come into Arizona and try to influence this election, it's comical. It's sad and a little bit scary. I think the scariest costume you could put on for Halloween would be Liz Cheney. You'll get no candy at anyone's door.