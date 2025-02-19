Colorado poised to ban sale of AR-15s, other rifles and shotguns with extended mags

Colorado is poised to see a major change to its gun laws after the state Senate passed a bill that would effectively ban AR-15s, AK-47s, shotguns and pistols that hold more than 15 rounds.

The new bill would not impact the current possession of these guns, but it would prohibit the manufacture, sale and purchase of them going forward. In addition to its ban on new sales and purchases of AR-15s and other rifles that hold high-capacity magazines, the new bill also prohibits the sale or purchase of certain after-market gun accessories that increase a firearm's rate of fire.

The state Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, and it now heads to the lower chamber, where Democrats have a big majority and the bill is expected to pass. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Republican, has said he is not against the sweeping move, and gun control advocates in the Senate amended the bill to include a carve-out aimed at appeasing the governor.

FEDERAL COURT RULES AGE LIMITS ON HANDGUN SALES VIOLATE SECOND AMENDMENT

Under the carve out, buyers who wish to purchase these sorts of weapons must undergo a background check from local law enforcement similar to what one must go through to obtain a concealed carry permit. Then, the proposed buyer must complete a state-run hunting safety course and an additional 4-hour firearm safety course. If the buyer did not previously have a hunter's license, then they would also need to complete an extended 12-hour in-person training over two days.

In addition to all the training, the buyer would also have to score at least 90% on their final exam to obtain the exemption, which would need to be updated every five years to stay current.

Despite the carve out, all Republicans and three Democrats voted against the measure on Tuesday.

"This is not a privilege granted by the government, it is a right inherent to who I am and enshrined in the United States Constitution," the top Republican in the Colorado state Senate, Paul Lundeen, said in reference to the Second Amendment, according to KOAA in Colorado.

Meanwhile, according to the local outlet, Republicans also voiced concerns Tuesday over a potential "registry" being created for those seeking to purchase the type of firearms being prohibited under the new law.

MD, BALTIMORE MAYOR TARGET GLOCK FOR SELLING PISTOLS THAT CAN BE CONVERTED INTO MACHINE GUNS

"I've had hundreds of emails I think, so many I didn't answer them all," Republican state Sen. Marc Catlin said. "The point is, people are really concerned about this – the idea they have to put their name on a list."

Under the newly proposed law, purchasing AR-15s that carry more than 15 rounds will be a class 2 misdemeanor, while repeated offenses will amount to a class 6 felony.

While the sale and purchase of AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles that carry less than 15 rounds will still be permitted, the magazines that come from the factory for AR-15s in particular carry at least 15 rounds, according to Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation. The Colorado Sun added that few manufacturers make firearms that meet Senate Bill 3's new requirements, including that the magazine be epoxied, welded or soldered to the firearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anti-gun radicals in Colorado continue their attacks on law-abiding gun owners by restricting access to commonly owned firearms," John Commerford, Executive Director of NRA-ILA, told Fox News Digital. "This bill is more about optics than public safety, which was recognized by the bipartisan group of senators who voted against it. The NRA will continue to fight this unconstitutional legislation to protect the rights of peaceable Coloradans."