WATCH: America250 backdrop topples near Shapiro, Revolutionary War reenactors

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A hefty backdrop sign toppled toward Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Benjamin Franklin reenactor and a woman portraying Betsy Ross on Thursday as the governor unveiled headliners for the "Commonwealth Concert Series" in anticipation of the nation's semiquincentennial.

Shapiro, Franklin and Ross announced five free, star-studded concerts would take place around the commonwealth leading up to America’s 250th birthday on July 4 – at a cost of $675,000 from Pennsylvania’s Marketing to Attract Marquis Events program.

As Shapiro joked that state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, would be a good singer for a concert in that city, he pivoted to announcing the finale of the series.

"Then on June 27th, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the newly refurbished, refashioned, redone Point State Park," he boomed, before being interrupted by a crashing sound as the large "America250PA" backdrop fell forward, nearly clipping him, Ross and Franklin.

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"You all right, Doctor Franklin?" Shapiro asked.

"I feel like Sandra Day O’Connor," Franklin replied – referencing a near-catastrophic incident in 2003 in Philadelphia as the Reagan-appointed Supreme Court justice was announcing the opening of the Constitution Center on Independence Mall.

At that event, Day O’Connor counted down to the pulling of ribbons to unveil the center, and when her count hit zero, a large horizontal beam crashed down within inches of her head.

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Shapiro announced several acts including Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), The Fray, Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett, before the sign crashed down.

After ensuring all on the dais were unharmed Thursday, Shapiro finished his announcement, saying that Third Eye Blind would headline that final concert at the park – which is at the "point" confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers.

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"I don't know if you saw this the other day, we redid the fountain there. Austin Davis, the great lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, y'all should give them a little grief for this. He turned that fountain on so high, he soaked himself and every other guest who was there that day," Shapiro quipped.

"Third Eye Blind and Nelly, that’s going to be a good one."