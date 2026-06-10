Bill Gates says Epstein tried to use his marital affairs to gain 'leverage' over him

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Microsoft founder Bill Gates told congressional investigators Wednesday that Jeffrey Epstein sought to exploit his marital infidelity to gain access to him.

Gates made the remarks during a voluntary interview with the House Oversight Committee as part of the bipartisan panel’s investigation into Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. The tech billionaire acknowledged affairs during his former marriage to Melinda French Gates and said Epstein tried to use that information to "re-engage with him" after he attempted to cut off ties.

"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda," Gates said in his opening statement. "I should never have met with Epstein in the first place."

Gates also said he never witnessed Epstein commit criminal behavior and was "never interested" in pursuing a relationship with him despite the sex offender’s efforts to do so.

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House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., invited Gates to testify over his years-long relationship with Epstein, which occurred after Epstein’s 2008 prison term for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The interview took place behind closed doors, though a transcript is expected to be made available at a later date.

Lawmakers in both parties said Gates was largely cooperative in responding to their questions.

"I think any witness on occasion is going to be a little combative. He is pushing back on certain things," House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., told reporters. "I think you'll see that in the transcript. But he's answering the questions."

Gates appeared multiple times over millions of documents released by the federal government as part of its criminal case against Epstein. He and Epstein were shown corresponding and socializing between 2011 and 2014, including at Epstein’s New York town house, according to the files.

Epstein later killed himself in 2019 after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

Gates confirmed that he first met Epstein in 2011 after the disgraced financier "claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health," according to his opening statement. He told congressional investigators that he was not aware of the specifics of Epstein’s 2008 conviction and "accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have."

He also characterized their contact as "limited" and said it fizzled out by December 2014 after Epstein did not deliver on the promised philanthropic efforts.

According to the files, Epstein discovered Gates’ extramarital affairs with two Russian women during his marriage to French Gates. The tech billionaire has said he did not spend time with Epstein’s victims.

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In one draft email written by Epstein, he claimed Gates planned to "surreptitiously" give his then-wife medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection he caught from other women.

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing and said he supported the full release of the Epstein files.

"I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit," Gates said, according to a town hall recording reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, adding it was a "huge mistake" to spend time with Epstein.

A spokesperson for Gates previously told Fox News Digital that he welcomed the opportunity to testify before the committee.

"While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work," the spokesperson said.

The Microsoft founder is the latest influential figure to testify before the oversight panel in connection to the Epstein probe. Billionaire businessman Les Wexner, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have also participated in interviews with the committee.

Kathryn Ruemmler, former White House counsel to former President Barack Obama, and Leon Black, co-founder of investment firm Apollo Global Management, are expected to sit for interviews in the coming weeks.

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Lawmakers have pointed to Gates’ association with Epstein after his conviction as a key focus of their inquiry.

"We've said we don't care if you are a Republican or a Democrat or who you are, the fact that Mr. Gates still had a relationship with Mr. Epstein, even after knowing about the conviction, knowing actually what he had done, I think is very concerning," Garcia told reporters Tuesday. "So we want to know what did Mr. Gates know, who else was around that orbit and why Mr. Gates continued to have a relationship with Mr. Epstein. I think those are important questions."

Fox News' Dan Scully contributed to this report.