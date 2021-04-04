Warnock deletes Easter tweet amid backlash

Sen. Raphael Warnock faced criticism on Sunday over a tweet on Easter, saying the "meaning" of the holiday "is more transcendent" than the actual resurrection of Jesus.

The tweet was deleted, but picked up by websites like Mediaite and the Daily Wire.

"The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ," the senior pastor of New Ebenezer Baptist Church's account said. "Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves."

There are about 2.3 billion Christians across the globe and Easter is one of the holiest days of the year that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. "In doing so, he conquered death and redeemed us from sin if we believe in Him," according to Christianity.com.

Allie Stuckey, an author and podcast host, tweeted, "There is nothing more transcendent than the resurrection of the God-man, Jesus. Literally: his resurrection transcends our finite conceptions of science & rationality. That the Word became flesh, dwelt among us, then was slain for our sins only to conquer death 3 days later?"

Warnock gave a Sunday service where he talked in part about life and how-- with the coronavirus-- this season has "been a season of separation."

"A lonely season," he said. He pointed to how Mary Magdalene stood crying alone outside Jesus' tomb, and tied in her experience to how much of life's suffering-- even with support systems like family and friends-- is done in solitude.

"There's a way in which we all hold the shadows at bay, just so we can survive," he said.

Mediaite pointed out that Warnock did get some defenders on Twitter. MSNBC host Joy Reid took issue with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis for tweeting that Warnock was spreading "a false gospel and heresy."

Ellis said that the human condition cannot save itself.

"The absolute truth and only meaning of Easter that matters is the literal, physical resurrection of Jesus Christ, and we must accept Him as Lord and Savior."

She called Warnock a "false teacher."

Reid pointed out that Warnock is the pastor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s church.

"Madame, I’m gonna take @ReverendWarnock’s take, as a pastor and a scholar on the Word over yours, if you don’t mind."