Harris and Walz both support amnesty for illegal migrants

Gov. Tim Walz, announced as Vice President Harris’ running mate this week, has previously pushed for broad amnesty for illegal immigrants, putting him on the same page as Harris and further indicating that such a move could be a priority for a future Harris administration.

Walz wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2021, pushing for a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants as part of a potential budget reconciliation bill, including those protected from deportation and those who came to the U.S. as minors.

"As you work to finalize a budget reconciliation bill, we urge you to prioritize a clean pathway to citizenship for essential workers, Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and their families," the letter said.

"Immigrant youth and TPS recipients live, work, study, worship and are a part of our communities, and they are the parents, spouses, siblings and neighbors of hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens. Many have been essential workers carrying us through a pandemic and this nation owes them a debt of gratitude.

"Dreamers and TPS holders have enriched and strengthened Minnesota’s cities, schools, businesses, congregations, and families. We believe that it is a moral imperative that Republicans and Democrats in Congress work together to enact bipartisan legislation that replaces fear and uncertainty with permanent protection for these individuals."

The statement puts him in line with Harris, who has supported the Biden administration's day one comprehensive immigration reform bill that would have granted a pathway to citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants, putting an estimated 11 million on an eight-year path to citizenship.

The bill was ultimately not taken up due to Republican opposition amid a brewing crisis at the southern border.

But the administration, and Harris, have continued to voice their support for the legislation.

"From day one, when we first came in office, our first bill was to offer a meaningful way to fix our immigration system, including a pathway to citizenship, keeping families together and looking out for our Dreamers. And, of course, it was not taken up," Harris said in June.

"We do need Congress to act and to do what we know is necessary to fully put the resources into the border and creating a meaningful pathway to citizenship," she later said.

Harris has this year focused on the bipartisan Senate bill that would bolster resources at the border and provide the ability to limit arrivals when numbers reach a high level. It does not include a pathway to citizenship.

Since becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris' campaign has focused on her efforts to provide more funding for border security operations and efforts as a prosecutor tackling drug smugglers.

"As president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris," a new ad released this week said.