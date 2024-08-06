Walz backed 'sanctuary' policies, services for illegal immigrants as governor: 'Win for open borders'

Vice President Kamala Harris’ announcement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate has already brought fresh scrutiny on his record on immigration and border security – including his support of driver's licenses for illegal immigrants and calls to make Minnesota a sanctuary state.

Moments after the pick was reported, Republicans hammered the choice, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley describing a Harris/Walz ticket as "a win for open borders, socialism, and Iran."

The Republican National Committee immediately hit him on his record, accusing him of flooding illegal immigrants with benefits. It noted Walz’s creation of an "Office of New Americans" to help immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States.

The RNC also pointed to measures that became law during Walz’s time as governor. The committee highlighted his signing of a bill into law last year that allows illegal immigrants to get a driver’s license.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are two open borders, weak on crime, defund the police liberals who make up the most radical, far-left ticket in the history of our country," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

Walz last week dismissed former President Trump’s efforts to build additional walls at the southern border, quipping that if he did, he’d invest in a ladder factory.

"He talks about this wall, I always say, let me know how high it is. If it's 25 feet, then I'll invest in the 30-foot ladder factory," he said on CNN. "That's not how you stop this."

During Walz’s time as governor, Democrats passed measures to make illegal immigrants eligible for a tuition-free college program, Axios reported, and also expanded access to the state’s MinnesotaCare to include those in the country illegally. In 2018, he appeared to voice support for "sanctuary policies."

"My position on Minnesota becoming a sanctuary state boils down to who has the responsibility for enforcing immigration laws," he told CBS News in 2018. "Here's what I believe: Congress has given federal agencies the authority to enforce immigration laws in Minnesota, and I support their doing so. Congress has not given local law enforcement that same authority. The role of law enforcement is to enforce state and local laws, not federal immigration laws, and I strongly believe that they should not do so."

"All Minnesotans are safer when the limited resources of local law enforcement are focused on local crimes, and when everyone feels safe to cooperate fully with the police. For example, if your neighbor witnesses someone breaking into your home, you are safer when your neighbor knows their immigration status is not at risk if they call the police."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hit Walz for those remarks and past positions.

"The most liberal 'nominee' to ever appear on a presidential ballot has now chosen a progressive running mate who has voiced support for socialism, supports sanctuary cities, and wants to give driver's licenses to the millions of illegal aliens Kamala Harris has allowed into our country," Johnson said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abott called the pairing "the most dangerous P/VP ticket ever."

"She supports free health care to illegal immigrants. He signed laws giving state services to them. Both provide magnets for more illegal immigration," he said on X.

As a congressman, Walz drew criticism from immigration hawks and praise from left-wing activist groups. The American Immigration Lawyer’s Association (AILA) gave him 100% ratings for his votes. Meanwhile, NumbersUSA gave him a D career rating, and an F- for the 115th Congress.

NumbersUSA, which calls for lower levels of immigration, pointed to his cosponsoring of the American Promise Act, which would grant a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants protected by Temporary Protected Status (TPS). It also pointed to his votes on bills limiting the practice of family separation, and to increase refugee numbers.

However, the group noted positively a 2008 vote to increase funding for the construction of a border fence, and a 2012 measure to place cell towers on the border for Border Patrol agents to use.

As governor, he came under pressure from state Republicans, who wanted him to join other governors in sending the National Guard and other solutions to fix the crisis at the border.

"Walz’ refusal to step in and help Border Patrol and law enforcement is inexcusable," the Republican Governors’ Association said in 2021. "He must put politics aside and stop turning a blind eye to the massive humanitarian and security crisis at our border."

The Harris campaign’s statement announcing Walz as her running mate did not mention any achievements or positions on immigration or border security and the Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his past positions.

In a statement, Harris touted his convictions "on fighting for middle class families."

"As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his own. We are going to build a great partnership," she said. "We start out as underdogs but I believe together, we can win this election."