JD Vance skips Trump’s Venezuela spotlight, but aide says he was ‘deeply involved’ behind the scenes

Vice President JD Vance was not physically present at President Donald Trump’s news conference announcing the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro because of heightened security and secrecy concerns, according to a spokesperson, despite being closely involved in the planning and execution of the operation.

Trump briefed the press on the mission hours after Maduro was taken into U.S. custody, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and chairman of the joint chiefs, Gen. Dan Caine.

Vance publicly praised the operation on X but did not attend the briefing. Vance did meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to discuss the strikes, but was not at Trump’s golf club Friday night where senior Trump officials monitored the mission because the national security team "was concerned a late-night motorcade movement by the Vice President while the operation was getting underway may tip off the Venezuelans."

"The Vice President joined by secure video conference throughout the night to monitor the operation. He returned to Cincinnati after the operation concluded."

Due to "increased security concerns," Trump and Vance are limiting the "frequency and duration" of time they spend together outside of the White House, the Vance spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says," Vance wrote on X after the operation was made public.

"And PSA for everyone saying this was ‘illegal’: Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narco-terrorism. You don't get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas," he wrote in a separate post.

Trump, during his news conference, revealed that the U.S. will "run" Venezuela until a "safe, orderly" transition of power can take place.

Pressed on whether U.S. forces would remain inside the country, Trump did not rule out a sustained troop presence. "They always say boots on the ground – so we’re not afraid of boots on the ground if we have to," he said, confirming U.S. troops were already involved "at a very high level" during the operation.

Trump noted Venezuela’s vice president had been "picked by Maduro," but said U.S. officials were already engaging with her. "She’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great," Trump said, adding that the issue was being handled directly by his team.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as Maduro’s successor, and Trump did not say whether the U.S. will move to install opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Urutia-Gonzalez.

Vance, in the past, has voiced skepticism of U.S. interventions.

In a Signal chat leaked after the Houthi strikes last March, Vance told a group of Trump Cabinet officials, "I think we are making a mistake."

"[Three] percent of U.S. trade runs through the Suez Canal. Forty percent of European trade does. There is a real risk that the public doesn’t understand this or why it’s necessary," Vance said.

"I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now."