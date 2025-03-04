Vance visits Capitol Hill to urge senators to confirm Elbridge Colby for Pentagon No. 3 post

Vice President JD Vance visited Capitol Hill to offer a message of support for his "friend," Elbridge "Bridge" Colby, President Donald Trump's contentious nominee for the Pentagon’s No. 3 spot, undersecretary of defense for policy.

"In so many ways, Bridge predicted what we would be talking about four years down the road, five years down the road, ten years down the road. He saw around corners that very few other people were seeing around," Vance said in opening remarks Tuesday at Colby's confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"If you look at his long career in defense policy, he has said things that, you know, frankly, alienated Democrats and Republicans. He's also said things that I think both Democrats and Republicans would agree with," Vance continued.

The vice president praised Colby as a "good man" and an "honest man."

"You need people who are going to tell you the truth. We're going to look you in the eye who are going to disagree," Vance said.

The vice president’s presence demonstrates how seriously the White House is looking to shore up support for Colby, whose restraint-minded views have given pause to some more hawkish senators.

It is the second confirmation hearing Vance has attended after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who the vice president also has a close relationship with.

Colby said in his own opening remarks, "There is a real risk of major war, and we cannot afford to lose one. I recognize these realities in my bones. It is my great hope that we can get through the coming years peacefully, with strength in ways that put us and our alliances on a stronger and more sustainable footing."

"I'm willing and ready to engage with those who disagree with me and adapt my views based on persuasive arguments and the fact is that I value our alliances deeply, even as I think they must be adapted, and that I love our great country, and will put its interests first and foremost."

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker questioned Colby on his previously stated position, "America has a strong interest in defending Taiwan, but Americans can survive without it."

"Your views on Taiwan’s importance to the United States seems to have soft and soft considerably," Wicker told Colby.

Colby disputed that point, arguing he had been shooting a warning flare that the U.S.’ "military balance has declined" with regard to China.

"What I have been trying to shoot a signal flare over is that it is vital for us to focus and enable our own forces for an effective and reasonable defense of Taiwan and for the Taiwanese, as well as the Japanese to do more," said Colby.

"So my position in terms of the value of Taiwan is consistent. But what I'm very fearful of, Senator, and I think this is agreed across administrations of both parties, is that, you know, the military balance has declined. So I'm trying to avoid a situation of which, because we are not adequately prepared."

Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, pressed Colby on his views on Russia and Ukraine.

"In November 2023, you said, ‘the invasion of Ukraine is an evil act by the Russians, and I morally support the Ukrainian defense.’ Do you still agree with that statement, senator?" asked Reed, D-RI.

"I think I stand by my record, but at this point, I think, there's a very delicate diplomatic process going on where the president is rightfully trying to resuscitate the peace process. And I don't think it'd be appropriate for me to weigh in," said Colby.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, D-NY, pressed Colby on whether Russia was an "adversary" or an "ally" to the U.S.

"Russia presents a significant military threat to Europe, and there are significant military threats to the homeland as well," said Colby. "We can … diminish, you know, the potential for direct confrontation with Russia in the same way with China."

Colby's confirmation process has rankled Iran hawks, and at least Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AK, has privately expressed skepticism. Wicker previously told Roll Call that Colby’s nomination posts "a concern to a number of senators."