VP Harris to headline pro-choice conference after testing negative for COVID-19

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris' office announced that she will return to her official duties on Tuesday, after she tested negative for the COVID-19. Her first scheduled event will be an appearance at a pro-choice conference Tuesday evening.

Harris will deliver remarks at the 30th Annual We Are EMILY National Conference and Gala. The event comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, showing it could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade in its upcoming decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Roe v. Wade legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

"The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period," said a statement from Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen.

Harris tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 26, but has been observing coronavirus protocols, her office said.

The EMILY’s List annual conference will include guest speakers in a hybrid setting, including online as well as in-person at the Omni Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The conference "will celebrate the women taking the lead in defending our democracy and our right to reproductive freedom," a summary on the organization’s webpage states.

The event seeks to help "put more Democratic pro-choice women in office for years to come," the page added.

It is not immediately clear if the vice president intends to address the leaked opinion, which was obtained by Politico and widely circulated online, spurring major debate.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," reads the draft opinion, dated Feb. 10.

The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, an appointee of President George W. Bush, says there is no constitutional right to abortion services for women, potentially paving the way for states to regulate or outlaw the practice.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case as early as next month or before its term ends in July of this year.

