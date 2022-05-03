Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

VP Harris to headline pro-choice conference after testing negative for COVID-19

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26 and has had no public events since

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris' office announced that she will return to her official duties on Tuesday, after she tested negative for the COVID-19. Her first scheduled event will be an appearance at a pro-choice conference Tuesday evening.

Harris will deliver remarks at the 30th Annual We Are EMILY National Conference and Gala. The event comes on the heels of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, showing it could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade in its upcoming decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Roe v. Wade legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

"The Vice President will return to work, in person, tomorrow. Following CDC guidelines, she will wear a well-fitting mask while around others through the ten-day period," said a statement from Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen.

Harris tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 26, but has been observing coronavirus protocols, her office said.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday after coming into close contact with a staffer this week, a White House official said.  (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

The EMILY’s List annual conference will include guest speakers in a hybrid setting, including online as well as in-person at the Omni Hotel in Washington, D.C.

PROTESTERS GATHER OUTSIDE SUPREME COURT BUILDING FOLLOWING LEAKED DRAFT OPINION TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE

The conference "will celebrate the women taking the lead in defending our democracy and our right to reproductive freedom," a summary on the organization’s webpage states.

The event seeks to help "put more Democratic pro-choice women in office for years to come," the page added.

It is not immediately clear if the vice president intends to address the leaked opinion, which was obtained by Politico and widely circulated online, spurring major debate.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," reads the draft opinion, dated Feb. 10.  

The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, an appointee of President George W. Bush, says there is no constitutional right to abortion services for women, potentially paving the way for states to regulate or outlaw the practice.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Tribal Nations Summit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case as early as next month or before its term ends in July of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

