Midterm Elections
Published

Voter turnout in Colorado lags in early voting

Republican votes lead in unaffiliated ballots cast for first time in two election cycles

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Voter turnout in Colorado’s early voting is lagging behind figures reported at this stage in the last midterm election, local NPR news outlet KUNC reported this week.

Ballots returned by Monday showed that roughly 75,000 fewer Coloradans have cast their votes a week ahead of the Nov. 8 election than at this time in 2018.

Unaffiliated voters, who make up the majority of Colorado’s voting base with Democrats coming in second and Republicans in third, have cast the greatest number of early ballots. 

Test ballots are prepared at the Weld County clerk's office in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 5, 2022. 

Test ballots are prepared at the Weld County clerk's office in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 5, 2022.  (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Democrats are also reportedly outpacing GOP voters in early submissions.

According to Colorado Public Radio (CPR), a higher ballot turnout in early voting among registered Colorado Democrats does not necessarily mean that more Democratic votes have been submitted. 

Data from the 2022 primaries showed that unaffiliated voters cast more Republican votes over the summer than in the past two election cycles in 2020 and 2018. 

Harper Brown of Denver, Colo., turns in her ballot as she votes in the state primary June 28, 2022, at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building in Denver.

Harper Brown of Denver, Colo., turns in her ballot as she votes in the state primary June 28, 2022, at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building in Denver. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Despite some concerns that voters would question the security of mail-in ballots amid debunked conspiracy theories pushed by some candidates, Coloradans overwhelmingly voted by mail rather than in person during the primary. 

CPR data showed that more than 1.2 million Coloradans voted in the primaries this year, but only 15,022 of those votes were cast in person. 

Early voting in Colorado began Oct. 24, and people will be allowed to vote in person or by mail through Nov. 8.

Election judge Susan Gallo waits for voters at a drive-up ballot drop location of Barnum Recreation Center in Denver, June 18, 2022. 

Election judge Susan Gallo waits for voters at a drive-up ballot drop location of Barnum Recreation Center in Denver, June 18, 2022.  (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. Election Day, and voters are encouraged to hand in their ballot in person if they are concerned about the deadline. 

Coloradans can also register to vote Nov. 8 through Election Day.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

