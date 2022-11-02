Republicans more enthusiastic to vote in midterms than Democrats, polls show

Democrats are heading into the final week before the midterm election with less enthusiasm when compared to their Republican counterparts, according to two polls released Wednesday.

Enthusiasm for the midterm election is down overall compared to 2018's midterms, but Democrats' energy has fallen more noticeably.

Approximately 27% of registered voters are "extremely enthusiastic" about voting this year, down 10 percentage points from 2018, according to the CNN/SSRS poll results released Wednesday.

Only 24% of Democrats now say they are extreme enthusiastic heading into the midterms, compared to 38% of Republicans, the poll found.

Both figures are down compared to 2018, when 44% of Democrats and 43% of Republicans reported similar levels of enthusiasm.

The CNN/SSRS Poll was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31. It sampled 1,508 respondents via phone and internet with live interviewers. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found similar results when polling for voter eagerness.

"82% of registered voters nationally say they definitely plan to vote this year, and 70% say they are very interested in this year’s midterm elections," Marist reported from their findings

Marist continued, "While interest among Democrats is steady (68% now compared with 67% last month), interest has grown among Republicans. 84% of the GOP report a great deal of interest, up from 72%."

The NPR poll surveyed 1,586 adults and 1,469 registered voters. It was conducted from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.