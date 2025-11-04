Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Virginia GOP attorney general promotes splitting vote, snubbing fellow Republican Earle-Sears

Republican AG Jason Miyares spoke with a voter who cast a ballot for him and for Democrat Abigail Spanberger

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, is encouraging voters to split their ticket between himself and Democrats also on the ballot — in an apparent snub of GOP gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears.

Miyares is running for another term as the commonwealth's top cop against Democrat Jay Jones, a former member of Virginia's House of Delegates.

He posted a video on X Tuesday alongside a voter who apparently voted for both himself and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, writing, "Dave’s splitting his ticket — you can too."

OBAMA ENDORSES SPANBERGER, ATTACKS REPUBLICANS IN VIRGINIA GOVERNOR'S RACE ADS

A split image of Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares encouraged voters to split their tickets between himself and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, despite running on the same ticket as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I'm here in beautiful Stafford, I got a chance to meet with voters. I got to meet Dave, who's here, who's splitting his ticket," Miyares said.

The voter named Dave said, "Absolutely. Yeah, no, I voted already, early voting. I voted for Spanberger for governor. I voted for you for attorney general."

"This is not a time, nor that many times in my life, been where I've voted straight down the ticket. So here I am," Dave said.

Earle-Sears and Miyares had campaigned together multiple times during this election.

JASON MIYARES TOUTS RECORD ON CRIME, FENTANYL AS JONES SCANDAL ROILS VIRGINIA RACE

But Miyares' Election Day appeal to split-ticket voters is a testament to Virginia's status as a battleground state, where Democrats are gunning to take back both the governor's mansion and the attorney general's seat.

It comes after President Donald Trump notably did not mention Earle-Sears' name during a tele-rally for Virginia voters on Monday night.

"Get out and vote tomorrow for Jason Miyares, it’s so important," Trump said, also urging voters to vote for "the Republicans up and down the ballot. We have Republicans up and down."

Voters in Virginia and several other states are heading to the polls for Election Day to decide a handful of key roles, in races that could be considered bellwethers for the 2026 midterms.

Abigail Spanberger smiles and cheers

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, addresses a small get-out-the-vote rally on the first day of early voting outside the Eastern Government Center on Sept. 19, 2025, in Henrico, Va. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Earle-Sears currently serves as lieutenant governor to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is barred from seeking a second consecutive term under Virginia state law. She is also a Marine Corps veteran.

Spanberger is a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-CIA operations officer.

Either candidate is poised to make history as Virginia's first female governor.

