Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger wins re-election in closely watched House race

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was re-elected to the House of Representatives Tuesday night according to The Associated Press, beating GOP opponent Yesli Vega to serve a second term representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District in what was a competitive race.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Vega was endorsed by former President Donald Trump — support Spanberger warned Virginians about, saying voters are "exhausted" by Trump’s "division, lies and hyper-partisanship."

Vega, a military spouse and former police officer who currently serves on the board of supervisors in Prince William County, accepted Trump’s endorsement, but didn’t focus on it, stressing that she had received many endorsements and saying that the race was "between myself and my opponent, not anybody else."

Spanberger also seemingly distanced herself from President Biden, who has seen plummeting approval ratings, despite winning Virginia over Trump in 2020. Spanbeger, instead, hit the campaign trail with Virginia’s Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

She was endorsed by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., this week, one of the handful of Democrats the never-Trump Republican backed this cycle.

Virginia’s newly redrawn 7th District is centered around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington, including Fredericksburg and part of Prince William County.