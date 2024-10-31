Viral video shows Trump staffer berating Dem mayor for trying to take down barricade before Allentown rally

A viral video shows a Trump staffer berating the Mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for trying to take down barricades ahead of former President Trump’s rally there Tuesday evening.

Videos posted on TikTok show Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk arguing with the staffer about road closures and his concerns they would prevent people from dropping off ballots.

The staffer continually shouts at the mayor and accused him of lying. He notes that the city had put out a public advisory days before the rally about road closures and that the campaign had been given clearance by police.

"You think I’m gonna remove the barricades now? Yeah, you’re out of your f---ing mind," the staffer says. "Don’t ever pull that s--- on me again."

He told Mayor Tuerk people can simply walk around the barricade if they wish to access the ballot drop box. He also accused the mayor of being afraid people are going to vote for Trump.

"The Trump-deranged Democrat Mayor of Allentown tried to disrupt the buildout of President Trump’s rally, despite the campaign having proper permitting and approved road closures," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "We appreciate local law enforcement’s assistance in ensuring the rally was a major success."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mayor Tuerk for his side of the story. The mayor said he went over to see how staging was going on Monday evening and noticed that the "‘bike rack,' as Mr. Nelson called it, appeared to restrict access to mobility-impaired voters to cast a ballot at the county government center."

Mayor Tuerk said he tried to engage with the staffer on this point, but "his frustration appears to have boiled over."

The mayor said he was eventually able to resolve the situation with the Allentown police chief and supervisor.

"I’m disappointed the Trump campaign misrepresented the interaction and that various commentators have jumped on the opportunity to start hurling hateful invective my way," Tuerk said. "Allentown did its job on Tuesday. I’m proud of the employees of the city that successfully allowed anyone to vote and also allowed anyone to participate in a political event."

Trump held a packed rally at Allentown’s PPL Center Tuesday evening.