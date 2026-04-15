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Administration

Leavitt shows off US Triumphal Arch, with plans to be released Thursday

Interior Department will submit plans for the 'architectural masterpiece' on Columbia Island near Arlington Memorial Bridge

By Eric Mack Fox News
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WH unveils plan for 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arc’ in DC for America’s 250th Video

WH unveils plan for 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arc’ in DC for America’s 250th

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt closed Wednesday's briefing with images for Thursday's release of plans the U.S. Triumphal Arch in Washington, D.C.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt closed Wednesday's daily press briefing with more renderings of President Donald Trump's new 250-foot "United States Triumphal Arc."

The Interior Department will submit plans for the "architectural masterpiece" to honor the "enduring triumph of the American spirit" in Washington, D.C., as part of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations, Leavitt told the White House press corps.

"It's quite beautiful, as you can see," Leavitt said, sharing poster renderings. "And this monumental arch will beam at 250 feet tall in honor of 250 years."

It will rise on vacant green space at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island, a National Park Service-managed island in the Potomac River, according to Leavitt, adding that plans would be submitted Thursday.

US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent looking on as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows an artist's rendition of President Donald Trump's planned Triumphal Arch

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent watches as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt presents an artist's rendition of President Donald Trump's planned Triumphal Arch during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

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"The United States Triumphal Arch will be outfitted with beautiful artwork and depictions celebrating the success of the American people over our 250 year history and the enduring triumph of the American spirit," she continued.

"Long after everyone in this room is gone, our children and grandchildren will remain inspired by this national monument. Beginning construction this year on the architectural arch is a fitting way to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence."

While Trump has faced obstruction on his building of his privately funded $400 million White House ballroom, Leavitt said the arch project should draw bipartisan backing.

Scale rendering of Triumphal Arch, featuring a breakdown in height of the monument in feet.

In this scale rendering from Harrison Design, the golden, winged Lady Liberty figure atop the Triumphal Arch soars above the structure an additional 60 feet before counting the 24-foot-tall pedestal she adorns. (Harrison Design via the White House Commission of Fine Arts)

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"Great nations build beautiful structures that cultivate national pride and love of country, and this Triumphal Arch should be a project that all Americans of all political persuasions can support, because it's a monument for every American to celebrate 250 years of our nation's proud history," Leavitt concluded.

The announcement adds a large-scale capital project to the White House’s expanding Freedom 250 agenda, which the administration has been promoting across official White House channels in recent weeks.

Leavitt did not disclose a cost estimate, construction timeline beyond this year, or details on how the project would be reviewed under federal planning and preservation rules. She also did not say whether Congress would need to authorize funding.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt displays a rendering of a Memorial Circle arch in a briefing room.

A rendering of the proposed Memorial Circle arch marking the nation’s 250th birthday was shown during Wednesday's White House daily press briefing. (Win McNamee)

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The proposed site, Memorial Circle at the northern end of Columbia Island, sits just off the approaches to Arlington Memorial Bridge and near the George Washington Memorial Parkway, placing the project in a prominent ceremonial corridor linking Washington and Arlington.

Leavitt said the administration would have "many more announcements" tied to the 250th anniversary in the coming months.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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