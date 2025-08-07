Veteran Biden insider Anita Dunn confronted by Fox News after facing grilling from GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist Anita Dunn, who was grilled by the House Oversight Committee on Thursday about President Joe Biden’s cognitive health, declined to answer any questions from Fox News as she walked out of her interview.

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie posed a series of questions to Dunn as she walked toward an elevator.

"Ms. Dunn, can you answer a quick question for us? Were you against doing a cognitive test for President Biden?" Hasnie asked, though Dunn refused to answer.

"Were you afraid of sharing any of the results from a cognitive test? Would you have supported a cognitive test if the doctor would have approved it?" Hasnie continued to ask. "Do you think the president was fit to serve for another four years?"

Hasnie also inquired whether Dunn had a response to Anthony Bernal’s characterization of her as disloyal in a recently released book.

"Are you disloyal to the Biden family?" Hasnie asked. "Ms. Dunn, why should voters trust Democrats in the White House?"

Dunn did not respond to any of the questions. As the elevator doors closed behind her, she appeared to smile.

Dunn served as one of President Biden’s top advisors, though reports near the end of his reelection campaign indicated tensions between the two.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and committee lawyers met with Dunn on Thursday, making her the 10th former White House official to appear before the panel. She was expected to be questioned about whether Biden’s inner circle concealed signs of cognitive decline — and whether executive actions signed via autopen were authorized without his awareness.

Unlike subpoenaed witnesses, Dunn appeared voluntarily for a transcribed interview with committee lawyers, which was expected to last several hours.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.