Politics

Veteran Biden insider Anita Dunn confronted by Fox News after facing grilling from GOP

Former White House official appears voluntarily as 10th witness in Biden cognitive health probe

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
One of Biden’s closest insiders shuts out reporter questions before GOP grilling on Capitol Hill Video

One of Biden’s closest insiders shuts out reporter questions before GOP grilling on Capitol Hill

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on the congressional questioning of former President Joe Biden advisor Anita Dunn on ‘The Story.’

Democratic strategist Anita Dunn, who was grilled by the House Oversight Committee on Thursday about President Joe Biden’s cognitive health, declined to answer any questions from Fox News as she walked out of her interview.

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie posed a series of questions to Dunn as she walked toward an elevator. 

"Ms. Dunn, can you answer a quick question for us? Were you against doing a cognitive test for President Biden?" Hasnie asked, though Dunn refused to answer.

"Were you afraid of sharing any of the results from a cognitive test? Would you have supported a cognitive test if the doctor would have approved it?" Hasnie continued to ask. "Do you think the president was fit to serve for another four years?"

WHO IS ANITA DUNN? THE BIDEN CONFIDANTE WHO CLASHED WITH HUNTER GRILLED IN HOUSE AUTOPEN PROBE

Anita Dunn is questioned by Fox News' Aishah Hasnie on Capitol Hill

Fox News' Aishah Hasnie questions Anita Dunn on Capitol Hill on Aug. 7, 2025. (Fox News)

Hasnie also inquired whether Dunn had a response to Anthony Bernal’s characterization of her as disloyal in a recently released book. 

"Are you disloyal to the Biden family?" Hasnie asked. "Ms. Dunn, why should voters trust Democrats in the White House?"

Dunn did not respond to any of the questions. As the elevator doors closed behind her, she appeared to smile.

VETERAN BIDEN INSIDER ANITA DUNN TO APPEAR IN HOUSE OVERSIGHT AUTOPEN PROBE

Anita Dunn in a split image with Joe Biden

Former Biden adviser Anita Dunn criticized President Biden's approach to the Hunter Biden pardon. (Getty Images)

Dunn served as one of President Biden’s top advisors, though reports near the end of his reelection campaign indicated tensions between the two.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and committee lawyers met with Dunn on Thursday, making her the 10th former White House official to appear before the panel. She was expected to be questioned about whether Biden’s inner circle concealed signs of cognitive decline — and whether executive actions signed via autopen were authorized without his awareness.

Unlike subpoenaed witnesses, Dunn appeared voluntarily for a transcribed interview with committee lawyers, which was expected to last several hours.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.