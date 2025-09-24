Vance pauses North Carolina speech for boy who said he ‘skipped school’ to ask for a selfie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance spent most of his North Carolina speech Wednesday talking about public safety and backing law enforcement, but the day’s most viral moment came from a quick exchange with a young supporter in the crowd.

A boy near the press area called out during a Q&A session and Vance invited him to speak.

"I skipped school today," the boy named Henry said. "I was wondering if I could get a picture with you."

Vance smiled and beckoned Henry up to the stage as the room erupted in cheers.

Vance answered, "Henry said ‘I skipped school. Can I have a picture with you?’ Well, I guess I got to have some excuse to skip school, so I might as well get a photo with Henry."

Henry walked to the stage in a red Trump hat and an American flag T-shirt. They shook hands and Henry pulled out his phone. Vance leaned in for the selfie as the crowd roared. The vice president gave him a quick pat on the back and returned to the microphone.

Vance kept the tone easy for a beat and joked that the next request might be a reporter asking for a photo. He said he was not holding out hope for questions that easy and moved back to policy and press questions.

The rest of Vance's remarks focused on law and order and support for police. He called for keeping violent offenders behind bars and praised local officers.

He later circled back to the moment as he wrapped. "Henry, I hope you got the photo you needed," he said, drawing another round of applause.

The White House's official Rapid Response 47 account also shared the moment, which currently has over 15K likes on X.

The White House and the Office of the Vice President did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.