Vance says far left now defends 'violent crime' as Trump shows 'political genius'

The vice president shared words of advice about 'far-left' fanatics

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Vice President JD Vance touts Trump's 'political genius,' but shares advice about the midterms Video

Vice President JD Vance touts Trump's 'political genius,' but shares advice about the midterms

Vice President JD Vance discusses the importance of making your political voice heard at the ballot box on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

Vice President J.D. Vance praised President Donald Trump’s "political genius," but gave advice to the administration’s supporters about "far-left fanatics" on "My View with Lara Trump." 

"The president's political genius is he's encouraged the far-left now to come out in defense of violent crime in our big cities," Vance began. "But say what you will about them, they're very angry right now and they are very motivated."

TRUMP CLAIMS 'WE'RE AGAINST CRIME. DEMOCRATS LIKE CRIME'

On Thursday, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard to the nation’s capital. The White House’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s, Metropolitan Police is set to expire Sept. 10, 2025. 

Vance went on to urge voters to act during what people believe is "not as important as a presidential election."

"I would encourage all Republicans and everybody, whether you're a Republican, Democrat or Independent who thinks that we're doing a good job, you gotta remember to get out there and vote in 2026," Vance stated.

VANCE, WHITE HOUSE BLAST 'CRAZY COMMUNISTS' PROTESTING DC CLEAN-UP, TERRORIZING LOCALS: 'STUPID WHITE HIPPIES'

The vice president had an ominous message for his supporters who choose not to make their voices heard during the midterm elections.

Police officer DC

A police officer outside the U.S. Capitol in August 2025.  (Getty Images)

"And if you want to give the government over to people who are defending murderers on the streets of D.C., then don't vote," Vance said. 

 "But if you actually wanna continue to secure the southern border and combat this inflation problem, you've gotta get out out there and vote and give us that ability to continue accomplishing great things for the American people," he added. 

While crime in the nation’s capital has declined since the administration’s takeover of police, Trump’s talks of sending the National Guard to other cities, including Baltimore and New Orleans, come amid other legal battles.

VANCE SAYS NATIONAL GUARD IS 'BUSTING THEIR A--’ IN WASHINGTON, FLOATS MISSION EXTENSION

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Francisco blocked Trump’s deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles in June, during the city’s anti-I.C.E. riots. 

U.S. National Guard troops walking by vehicle

U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Still, Trump said during a press conference that same day that he has an "obligation" to take federal action in Chicago. 

"Well, we're going in – I didn't say when, we're going in," Trump said. "When you lose –  look, I have an obligation. This isn't a political thing, I have an obligation."

Neither Illinois nor Maryland’s Democratic governor has reached out to the president for federal assistance on combatting crime, as Trump said Tuesday he would "love" to receive their calls.

