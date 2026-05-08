Utah Supreme Court justice resigns amid probe into alleged relationship with redistricting attorney

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A Utah Supreme Court justice has resigned amid a probe into an alleged relationship with an attorney who worked on a redistricting lawsuit.

Justice Diana Hagen appeared to reference the investigation and the toll it has taken on her loved ones in a resignation letter to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As a public servant for twenty-six years, I am keenly aware that public service requires sacrifice," Hagen wrote. "I have willingly accepted those sacrifices for the privilege of holding a position of public trust, where I could do my part to uphold the rule of law and protect the constitutional rights of every Utahn."

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"I also understand that public officials are rightly held to a higher standard and must accept a greater degree of public scrutiny and diminished privacy," she said. "But my family and friends did not choose public life. They do not deserve to have intensely personal details surrounding the painful dissolution of my thirty-year marriage subjected to public scrutiny."

The resignation was effective immediately, a spokesperson for Utah's Administrative Office of the Courts said.

Hagen was accused by her former husband of sending "inappropriate" text messages to an attorney who helped challenge a Republican-friendly map that maintained four red congressional seats in Utah. David Reymann, who worked on behalf of progressive voting rights groups in the case, was named as the lawyer in a complaint that an attorney for Hagen's husband submitted to Chief Justice Matthew Durrant and the Judicial Conduct Commission, according to local outlet KSL.

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Hagen and Reymann previously denied the allegations.

The Judicial Conduct Commission—described on its website as an independent body comprising several state lawmakers, judges, and members of the public—conducted a preliminary investigation based on the complaint and chose not to pursue the matter further, KSL reported.

A statement issued by the Utah Supreme Court on behalf of Hagen in April said she took "prompt, prudent, and transparent steps" in response to the allegations by her ex-husband.

"My last involvement in the redistricting case was October 2024," Hagen said. "I voluntarily recused myself from all cases involving Mr. Reymann in May 2025, and my recusal was reflected in the Court’s September 15, 2025, opinion in League of Women Voters."

In her resignation letter, Hagen stated that she would love to continue serving on the bench.

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"But I cannot do so without sacrificing the privacy and well-being of those I care about and the effective functioning and independence of Utah’s judiciary," she wrote.

Cox will be tasked with naming Hagen's replacement. Fox News Digital has reached out to the governor's office.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.