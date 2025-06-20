User’s manual to the Big, Beautiful Bill this weekend and early next week

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politics

Chad Pergram
Next week is crucial to passage of the Big, Beautiful Bill in the Senate. If things go well, the bill could be done by the end of next week. If things go poorly, the Senate may be crashing to finish the bill before July 4. That could involve weekend sessions and the cancellation of the July 4 recess.

On Sunday, Senate Republicans huddle with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to whittle away provisions which don’t comport with Senate budgetary rules. The Senate is using a special process known as "budget reconciliation" to avoid a filibuster.

US Capitol Building at sunset on January 30th, 2025 

US Capitol Building at sunset on January 30th, 2025  (Fox News Digital)

As a result, the bill must be fiscal in nature and not add to the deficit. It cannot include "policy." This is known as the "Byrd Rule." It’s named after late Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd (D-W.V.). The process of meeting with the Parliamentarian is the "Byrd Bath." MacDonough serves as a referee to decide what fits with Senate budget rules. The various provisions which MacDonough fillets from the bill are called "Byrd droppings."

Anyway, despite the cornpone Senate humor, the process offstage on Sunday is crucial to the process. What’s ruled in or out could bolster chances of passing the bill – or kill it.

US Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd

US Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd (1917 -2010) listens during Robert Bork's confirmation vote as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Washington DC, October 6, 1987.  (Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

We will start to get information about what is ruled in or out over the weekend and stretching into Monday. Those policy details will be critical. So watch for leaks and other information to dribble out beginning on Sunday.

This process will roll into early next week with an initial vote to begin the process mid-week. It will culminate with a round-the-clock voting session (known as a "vote-a-rama") late next week.

Mike Johnson

US House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.  (Valerie Plesch)

Then the measure must go back to the House. That’s because the Senate will inevitably change the bill. The House and Senate must be aligned before the bill can go to the president’s desk.

And this is why the deadline to finish the bill by July 4 may slip.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.