Politics

Reporter's Notebook: Why the Senate is unlikely to debate the 'big, beautiful bill' until next week

The Senate's parliamentary review of President Donald Trump's megabill may push final passage beyond his Independence Day deadline

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Senate majority leader willing to 'roll into' July 4th recess if necessary to pass 'big beautiful bill' Video

Senate majority leader willing to 'roll into' July 4th recess if necessary to pass 'big beautiful bill'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on the future of the 'big beautiful bill,' Israel's major attack on Iran, criticism of the SALT deduction and steps to take to get the bill passed quickly.

Fox has learned it is doubtful that Senate Republicans will put the "big, beautiful bill" on the floor for debate and a vote this week.

That will likely wait until the week of June 22. This potentially jeopardizes final passage of the measure through the Senate and House by July 4.

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to release its text of the bill as early as Monday. That section of the legislation is the most expansive and probably the most controversial. Key tax provisions like SALT (state and local tax reductions), potential spending cuts and changes to Medicare and Medicaid all appear in this section of the legislation.

SENATE GOP CAREFULLY WEIGHING CONTROVERSIAL TAX PROVISIONS BEFORE BRINGING BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL TO THE FLOOR 

John Thune

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was "adamant" about supporting President Donald Trump's agenda as leader, one senator said. (Reuters)

Senators and Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will then begin the process of weeding out provisions that do not comport with strict Senate Budget provisions. That’s why the plan probably isn’t ready for debate and a "vote-a-rama" until the week after next. 

If the Senate advances the bill, the House will have a tight window to either accept the Senate changes and green-light the bill before July 4 – or bounce it back to the Senate with yet another set of changes.

ABOUT 60 PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER VETERANS' ANTI-ICE DEMONSTRATION IN WASHINGTON, DC, POLICE SAY

Taxpayer dollars

The Senate plans to vote on President Donald Trump's big, beautiful bill. (istock)

Such a scenario would most certainly stretch out the process beyond the July 4 deadline. It would also compel the Senate to take a fourth vote-a-rama in just a matter of months. That’s where the Senate votes for hours on end with one roll call after another.

Keep in mind that July 4 is merely an aspirational deadline, not a hard one. The true deadline is early August. That’s when the Treasury Department says the U.S. will collide with the debt ceiling. A debt ceiling increase is part of the big, beautiful bill.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

