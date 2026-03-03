US unleashes Operation Epic Fury, strikes 1,700 Iran targets in 72 hours

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. forces have struck more than 1,700 targets across Iran in the first 72 hours of Operation Epic Fury, according to a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) fact sheet — a sweeping military campaign aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and neutralizing what officials describe as imminent threats.

The target set reflects a concentrated effort to degrade the core of Iran’s military command structure and strike capabilities.

Sites hit include command and control centers, the IRGC Joint Headquarters and the IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters, along with integrated air defense systems and ballistic missile sites, according to CENTCOM.

U.S. forces also have targeted Iranian Navy ships and submarines, anti-ship missile sites and military communication capabilities, signaling a broad effort to disrupt Iran’s ability to coordinate operations and project force across domains.

Nuclear sites are not listed among the targets. Officials say the strikes are prioritizing locations that pose an "imminent threat," underscoring the operation’s focus on neutralizing assets capable of launching missile attacks, sustaining naval operations or directing defensive responses.

The scope of assets deployed highlights the scale and complexity of the campaign. Strategic bombers, including B-1, B-2 and B-52 aircraft, have been used alongside F-15, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets and fifth-generation F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters.

A-10 attack jets and EA-18G electronic attack aircraft also are participating, supported by airborne early warning and control platforms and airborne communication relay aircraft.

Missile defense systems such as Patriot interceptors and THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems are part of the force posture, along with M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The operation also includes nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones, counter-drone systems, refueling tankers and cargo aircraft including C-17 and C-130 transports. Additional "special capabilities" are being employed but cannot be publicly listed.

With more than 1,700 targets struck in just three days, Operation Epic Fury represents a large-scale, multidomain campaign designed to systematically dismantle Iran’s command infrastructure, air defenses, missile forces and naval assets.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, six U.S. service members have been killed in the campaign, according to officials.

Three F-15s were shot down in a friendly fire incident in Kuwait Tuesday. At least 48 top Iranian leaders have been killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli operations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday the mission in Iran is focused on "the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities, and their ability to manufacture them" as well as "the threat posed by their navy to global shipping."

Both Rubio and War Secretary Pete Hegseth have said regime change is not the primary goal of the operation.