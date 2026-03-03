Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

US unleashes Operation Epic Fury, strikes 1,700 Iran targets in 72 hours

Six American service members killed as massive campaign targets IRGC headquarters and missile sites

Morgan Phillips By Morgan Phillips Fox News
close
Trump says US has 'knocked out' Iranian navy, air force, radar defenses Video

Trump says US has 'knocked out' Iranian navy, air force, radar defenses

The U.S. military is "doing a fantastic job" against Iran, President Donald Trump said.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. forces have struck more than 1,700 targets across Iran in the first 72 hours of Operation Epic Fury, according to a U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) fact sheet — a sweeping military campaign aimed at dismantling the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and neutralizing what officials describe as imminent threats.

The target set reflects a concentrated effort to degrade the core of Iran’s military command structure and strike capabilities. 

Sites hit include command and control centers, the IRGC Joint Headquarters and the IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters, along with integrated air defense systems and ballistic missile sites, according to CENTCOM. 

U.S. forces also have targeted Iranian Navy ships and submarines, anti-ship missile sites and military communication capabilities, signaling a broad effort to disrupt Iran’s ability to coordinate operations and project force across domains.

Nuclear sites are not listed among the targets. Officials say the strikes are prioritizing locations that pose an "imminent threat," underscoring the operation’s focus on neutralizing assets capable of launching missile attacks, sustaining naval operations or directing defensive responses.

"Unclassified" aerial footage shows a missile launcher being struck by an explosive.

U.S. Central Command released footage showing strikes on Iranian mobile missile launchers. (@CENTCOM via X)

The scope of assets deployed highlights the scale and complexity of the campaign. Strategic bombers, including B-1, B-2 and B-52 aircraft, have been used alongside F-15, F-16 and F-18 fighter jets and fifth-generation F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters. 

A-10 attack jets and EA-18G electronic attack aircraft also are participating, supported by airborne early warning and control platforms and airborne communication relay aircraft.

Missile defense systems such as Patriot interceptors and THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems are part of the force posture, along with M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. The operation also includes nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones, counter-drone systems, refueling tankers and cargo aircraft including C-17 and C-130 transports. Additional "special capabilities" are being employed but cannot be publicly listed.

With more than 1,700 targets struck in just three days, Operation Epic Fury represents a large-scale, multidomain campaign designed to systematically dismantle Iran’s command infrastructure, air defenses, missile forces and naval assets.

Smoke seen in Iran

President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of U.S. strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.  (Contributor/Getty Images)

US Navy in Mideast

US Naval asset map. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, six U.S. service members have been killed in the campaign, according to officials. 

Three F-15s were shot down in a friendly fire incident in Kuwait Tuesday. At least 48 top Iranian leaders have been killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli operations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday the mission in Iran is focused on "the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities, and their ability to manufacture them" as well as "the threat posed by their navy to global shipping." 

Both Rubio and War Secretary Pete Hegseth have said regime change is not the primary goal of the operation. 

Related Article

Fetterman ‘baffled’ by lack of support for Trump’s Iran strikes and death of ‘evil’ leaders
Fetterman ‘baffled’ by lack of support for Trump’s Iran strikes and death of ‘evil’ leaders

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue