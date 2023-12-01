Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

US senators to be briefed on Ukraine this week amid heated negotiations on emergency aid

Senate to hold classified briefing on Ukraine, Biden's $106 billion supplemental request this Tuesday

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Senate debating funding for Israel, Ukraine and the southern border Video

Senate debating funding for Israel, Ukraine and the southern border

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, discusses the need to continue support for nations other than Israel, border protections and his disagreement with Sen. Tuberville on military holds

The Senate will have a classified briefing on Ukraine, Israel and the Biden administration's $106 billion request for an emergency national supplemental package on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, sources familiar told Fox News Digital on Friday. 

The meeting comes as tensions are rising on Capitol Hill as the two chambers must come to a consensus for an emergency aid package. Deliberations have revolved around border security, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan for several weeks, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that a vote on the package would occur as early as this week. 

Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., want to keep Ukraine and Israel aid tied together. Meanwhile, the House passed a $14.3 billion Israel-only aid package earlier this month that also included steep cuts to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Schumer and McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Getty)

GEORGE SANTOS EXPELLED: WHAT HAPPENS TO HIS HOUSE SEAT?

But that package likely won't pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, nor get the White House's approval without funding to help Ukraine. 

The White House's supplemental request, which was sent to Congress in October, includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel (with $10.6 billion allocated for military aid), $13.6 billion for some border measures such as speeding up asylum processing, and significant investments in Indo-Pacific security assistance, totaling around $7.4 billion. Additionally, there's $9 billion earmarked for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.

President Joe Biden

President Biden speaks about the release of hostages from Gaza, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the House and Senate both passed a temporary spending patch in September to keep the government funded until next year that did not include continued funding for Ukraine, even though Biden requested it. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics