US Rep. Jahana Hayes says she tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat from Connecticut, announced on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This morning I received a positive COVID-19 test result and will be quarantined for the 14 days," Hayes wrote on Twitter. "After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning."

The first-term Democratic congresswoman represents much of western Connecticut, which includes Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury.

GIULIANA RANCIC, VICICA FOX TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, ARE FORCED TO MISS 2020 EMMYS RED CARPET PRE-SHOW

Hayes added that she was asymptomatic, except for breathing issues "which are being monitored." Her announcement came after she was notified on Saturday that one of her staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been in close contact with the staffer and I have worked in both my CT and D.C. offices over the last week,” Hayes said in a statement. “All of my staff has been notified and directed to quarantine and get tested.”

At least 17 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have either tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, according to Reuters. They included nine Republicans and seven Democrats.

Hayes added that members of Congress do not get tested regularly.

CONNECTICUT APPROVES $100 FINES FOR CORONAVIRUS MASK RULE-BREAKING

"In fact we are not mass tested at all in DC. Masks, social distancing & frequent floor cleanings are the precautions that are taken in the House," she wrote on Twitter Saturday. "I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted coronavirus."

She said that her experience "underscore" the need for a national testing strategy with a "coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please keep my family and my staff in your prayers," she added.