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Donald Trump

Trump teases US will be 'taking over' Cuba 'almost immediately' in Florida speech

President referred to Cuba after honoring former Congressman Dan Mica

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
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President Donald Trump appeared to joke during remarks at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in Florida on Friday that the U.S. would be "taking over" Cuba "almost immediately," while recognizing attendees including former Rep. Dan Mica.

"And he comes from originally a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately," Trump said.

"Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first. I like to finish a job," he continued.

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President Donald Trump speaks during an event at The Villages Charter School in Sumterville, Fla., on Friday.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at The Villages Charter School in Sumterville, Fla., on Friday. (Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump then riffed on a hypothetical show of American force.

"On the way back from Iran, we’ll have one of our big — maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier — the biggest in the world," he said. "We’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, we give up.’"

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The president did not elaborate further.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for clarification if the remarks were hypothetical or outlining policy plans.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

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