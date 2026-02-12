US lawmakers warn Taiwan to ‘meet the moment’ as China stages invasion-style drills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A bipartisan group of senior U.S. lawmakers is urging Taiwan to dramatically boost its defense spending, warning that political gridlock in Taipei risks undermining deterrence as China escalates military pressure around the island.

Sens. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Chris Coons, D-Del., along with Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Ami Bera, D-Calif., sent a letter of 34 lawmakers Thursday to leaders of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan expressing "serious concerns" that a proposed special defense budget could be only partially funded.

"We hope you will support a robust, multiyear special defense budget … that adequately meet(s) the moment and send(s) a clear signal of Taiwan’s will to defend itself," the lawmakers wrote.

The warning comes as Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, pushes for a major multiyear defense package aimed at strengthening the island’s asymmetric warfare capabilities — including missiles, air defense systems, drones and reserve force training — designed to make any Chinese invasion or blockade far more costly.

But the proposal has become entangled in a fierce domestic political battle.

Opposition parties that control Taiwan’s legislature have resisted fully approving the special defense budget, arguing for revisions and greater oversight. The standoff has fueled concern in Washington that delays could weaken Taiwan’s readiness at a time when Beijing is intensifying military operations near the island.

The People’s Liberation Army has conducted multiple large-scale exercises around Taiwan in recent months, including drills simulating encirclement and blockade operations. Chinese aircraft routinely cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait and enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, while Chinese vessels have increased activity in surrounding waters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly refused to rule out the use of force to bring Taiwan under Beijing’s control.

"The threat posed by the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan has never been greater," the U.S. lawmakers wrote, citing growing military pressure and coercive actions designed to "undermine Taiwan’s will to resist."

The letter also acknowledges mounting frustration in Washington over delays in U.S. weapons deliveries to Taiwan, noting that the United States must address its own "massive backlog" of approved arms sales.

"For our part, the U.S. must address the massive backlog in weapons deliveries to Taiwan," the lawmakers wrote. "You have our commitment… to ensure Taiwan gets the capabilities it needs, faster. Likewise, we need Taiwan to step up with us."

Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. is committed to providing Taiwan with defensive weapons but maintains a policy of "strategic ambiguity" over whether American forces would directly intervene in a conflict.

The budget debate in Taipei now carries outsized geopolitical weight. Supporters of Lai’s proposal argue that failing to fund the full package could send the wrong signal to Beijing about Taiwan’s resolve. Critics counter that defense spending must be carefully scrutinized and balanced against domestic priorities.

As China continues high-profile military drills around the island, U.S. lawmakers are making clear they believe the moment demands urgency.

"Both the United States and Taiwan must do more to deter PRC aggression," the letter states.

Whether Taiwan’s divided legislature ultimately delivers the funding President Lai is seeking could shape not only cross-strait tensions, but Washington’s confidence in the island’s long-term defense posture.