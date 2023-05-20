Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

US joins Zelenskyy’s ‘fighter jet coalition’ in Ukraine

The US has thus far only committed to helping support training, not the actual use or provision of modern jets

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The United States is the latest country to join in on Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "fighter jet coalition."

President Biden informed his fellow G7 leaders on Friday in Japan that the US will be helping train Ukrainian pilots on high-tech, modern aircraft — the latest member of the loosely-defined "coalition."

The term has been used by US and Ukrainian media to describe Zelenskyy's international call for ally nations to help train Ukrainian pilots on modern military aircraft.

The U.S. has thus far not committed to providing aircraft directly, only promising to train the Ukrainian airmen. The hypothetical training is expected to take place in Europe.

UK CONSIDERS 'FIGHTER JET COALITION' WITH UKRAINE AS ZELENSKYY MEETS WITH PRIME MINISTER

Biden Japan arrival

Biden arrived at Iwakuni Air Station in Japan Thursday at the start of his visit to Japan for the G-7. Reuters

"I welcome the historic decision of the United States and POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition," Zelenskyy said on social media. 

UKRAINE SET TO RECEIVE LONG-RANGE CRUISE MISSILES FROM THE UK: 'WE WILL NOT STAND BY'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks to a car upon his arrival at Hiroshima Airport to attend the Group of Seven (G7) nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

He added, "This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima."

The US's decision was supported by several other G7 nations facing similar requests from Kyiv.

"We welcome the upcoming approval by the United States of the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighterjets. Together with our close allies Denmark, Belgium and the UK we are working on the modalities. We stand ready to support Ukraine on this," said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollengren.

UKRAINE CLAIMS IT SHOT DOWN RUSSIAN HYPERSONIC MISSILE WITH US PATRIOT SYSTEM

Lawmakers during G-7 summit

(L to R) European Council President Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) pay a visit to Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima island, near Hiroshima, during the G7 Summit Leaders' Meeting on May 19, 2023.  (Japan Pool/Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.K. has similarly not thus far agreed to provide aircraft for battle but has committed to help train Ukrainian pilots.

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Chequers, the leader's official country residence. Sunak greeted his counterpart warmly, hugging and shaking hands before ushering him inside.

"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," Sunak said. 

Meeting PM Ukraine president

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) at the Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence in Aylesbury, United Kingdom. ((Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"[Ukrainians] need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year," the prime minister said.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics