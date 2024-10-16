US bombers strike Yemen weapons facilities controlled by Houthi forces

The United States has attacked five military sites controlled by Houthi forces in Yemen by using B-2 bombers for precision strikes against weapons storage locations.

"U.S. forces targeted several of the Houthis’ underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in a statement.

"This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified."

DISAPPROVAL MOUNTS BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD AS US AVOIDS DIRECT ACTION AGAINST HOUTHI REBELS

Austin said the employment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrated U.S. global strike capabilities to "take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere."

"For over a year, the Iran-backed Houthis, Specially Designated Global Terrorists, have recklessly and unlawfully attacked U.S. and international vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," he said.

The Houthis’ illegal attacks continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce, threaten environmental catastrophe, and put innocent civilian lives and U.S. and partner forces’ lives at risk, he said.

U.S. FORCES DESTROY MULTIPLE HOUTHI WEAPONS, VEHICLES IN PAST 24 HOURS: CENTCOM

Austin said the attack was approved by President Joe Biden.

"At the direction of President Biden, I authorized these targeted strikes to further degrade the Houthis’ capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend U.S. forces and personnel in one of the world’s most critical waterways.

"Again, the United States will not hesitate to take action to defend American lives and assets; to deter attacks against civilians and our regional partners; and to protect freedom of navigation and increase the safety and security in these waterways for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.

"We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks. I am grateful for the professionalism and skill of the brave American troops who took part in today’s actions and who continue to stand guard in defense of our Nation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Early assessments by the U.S. Central Command indicate that none of the strikes injured any civilians. Here's some background about the Houthi effects in the Middle East and throughout shipping corridors in the region:

The Houths have launched at least 270 attacks on U.S. Navy ships, commercial shipping and coalition ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since last November, according to U.S. defense officials

The Houthis have shot down at least eight U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones since Oct. 7th last year. Each of these drones costs up to $32 million dollars

At least 29 major energy and shipping companies have changed their routes to avoid Houthi attacks

At least 65 countries have been affected by the Houthi attacks, including Russia, Iran and China

Container shipping in the Red Sea has declined by 90% since December of 2023

Shipping through the Red Sea accounts for 10-15% of all international maritime trade

Alternate shipping routes around Africa add 11,000 nautical miles, 1-2 weeks of transit time and $1 million in fuel costs for each voyage

Humanitarian aid for both Sudan and Yemen has been delayed significantly because the ships have to go around Africa

This is a developing story.