World

U.S. forces destroy multiple Houthi weapons, vehicles in past 24 hours: CENTCOM

CENTCOM says Houthis' actions are 'reckless and dangerous'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Israel braces for rocket attack from Iran and its proxies Video

Israel braces for rocket attack from Iran and its proxies

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan reports that Iran says they will launch a ‘severe’ attack on Israel.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that American forces recently destroyed three uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) belonging to Houthis.

CENTCOM said that the drones were launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Gulf of Aden. The weapons were all destroyed between Sunday evening and Monday evening.

CENTCOM added that U.S. forces also destroyed three other weapons and vessels belonging to the Houthis within the past 24 hours.

"Separately, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed surface vessel (USV), one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and one Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) in the Red Sea," the press release continued. 

SEVERAL U.S. PERSONNEL INJURED IN SUSPECTED ROCKET ATTACK AT AL ASAD AIR BASE: OFFICIALS

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea

Yemeni Coast Guard ships affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea on January 4, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

CENTCOM said that the weapons "presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."

"This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security," the statement added.

Earlier on Monday, a senior U.S. official confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed a Houthi drone specialist on July 30. The confirmation came after "several" U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the Ain al-Asad air base.

HEZBOLLAH TERRORISTS HOLD ‘MASSIVE’ STOCKPILE OF IRANIAN ARMS, SECURITY EXPERTS WARN

Houthi fighters

Houthi fighters stage a rally against the U.S. government near Sanaa, Yemen, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP/Osamah Abdulrahman)

"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," the official told Fox News. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating between Israel and its adversaries since the Hezbollah attack on kids running across a soccer field in the Golan Heights killed a dozen, and the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. On Monday, CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla met with the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Military US Israel

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Michael Kurilla during a recent meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.  (Israel Ministry of Defense)

"Your arrival in Israel at this time is a direct translation of U.S. support for Israel into action," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said of the meeting. "The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakable."

Fox News's Jennifer Griffin, Liz Friden and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.