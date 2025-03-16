Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Russia

Trump, Putin call expected this week, as admin edges closer to Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal: Witkoff

US special envoy to Middle East Steve Witkoff says he agrees with Trump timing of Ukraine peace deal within weeks

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Trump signals progress in Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks Video

Trump signals progress in Russia, Ukraine ceasefire talks

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss President Donald Trump’s comments on a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine getting closer.

U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Sunday that President Donald Trump will likely speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. 

In an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Witkoff was asked when a deal to end the war in Ukraine could be anticipated. 

"The president uses the timeframe weeks, and I don't disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we're going to see some real progress here," Witkoff said. "Nobody expected progress this fast. This is a highly, very complicated situation, and yet we're bridging the gap between two sides. So, lots of things that remain to be discussed, but I think the two presidents are going to have a really good and positive discussion this week." 

'WE HAVE NEVER BEEN THIS CLOSE TO PEACE' SINCE RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE, LEAVITT TELLS REPORTERS

Putin and Trump recent split image

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump will likely speak this week, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. (Getty Images)

Trump's special envoy met with Putin in Moscow on Thursday, days after U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia agreed to the terms of a potential ceasefire with Russia. 

Witkoff said he met with Putin for between three and four hours and had a "positive" and "solution-based" discussion. 

"Before this visit, there was another visit, and before that visit, the two sides were miles apart," Witkoff told CNN host Jake Tapper. "The two sides are, today, a lot closer. We had some really positive results coming out of the Saudi Arabia discussion led by our national security advisor, Mike Waltz, and our secretary of state, Marco Rubio." 

"I describe my conversation with President Putin as equally positive," Witkoff said. "The two sides have… we’ve narrowed the differences between them, and now we’re sitting at the table. I was with the president all day yesterday, I’ll be with him today, we’re sitting with him, discussing how to narrow it even further."  

Witkoff speaks to reporters outside White House

U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff speaks to members of the media outside the White House on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP 'HOPES' PUTIN AGREES TO CEASEFIRE AS MOSCOW SIGNALS NO TRUCE YET

It was the second time Witkoff had met with Putin in the last month. The first sit-down in mid-February resulted in the Russians releasing U.S. prisoner Marc Fogel. 

Witkoff said he briefed Trump, Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles and Waltz from the U.S. embassy within five to 10 minutes of meeting with Putin last week. 

Witkoff, Rubio and Waltz at table in Saudi Arabia during talks with Russian counterparts

Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security advisor Mike Waltz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP, File)

"President Trump has been involved in every aspect and dimension of these discussions," Witkoff said. "The president is getting updates in real time on everything that’s happening, and he’s involved in every important decision here. I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we’re also continuing to engage and have conversations with the Ukrainians. We’re advising them on everything we’re thinking about." 

"The four regions are of critical importance here," Witkoff said of the terms of the deal. "And we’re in discussions with Ukraine, we’re in discussions with all these stakeholder European countries, so that includes France, Britain, Norway, Finland… the whole host.… And we’re in discussions with the Russians too about those regions. We’re also in discussion with all other elements that would be encompassed in a ceasefire." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 Witkoff flew to Moscow last week from Doha, Qatar, where he mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential extension of their ceasefire agreement. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics