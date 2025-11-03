UK politician campaigning for Zohran Mamdani prompts foreign meddling accusations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans are blasting New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for getting help from a foreign government official in the waning days of his campaign.

Jeremy Corbyn, the controversial former Labor Party leader who still holds a seat in the British Parliament, joined the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for a phone-banking event on Mamdani's behalf on Sunday night.

While it does not run afoul of any U.S. election laws, the move has raised eyebrows among Mamdani's critics — particularly given the far-left platform Corbyn supports in the U.K.

"I'm honestly not surprised to see a foreign socialist engaging in get-out-the-vote efforts for an American socialist," said House Committee on Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose panel has jurisdiction over U.S. election law.

"Zohran Mamdani's candidacy, from his support for government-owned grocery stores to his anti-law enforcement record, is a textbook case of why American families are leaving the Democrat Party behind," he said.

Steil is also working on legislation to address foreign interference in U.S. elections, an issue he's sought to address in previous sessions of Congress as well.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who represents part of upstate New York, said Corbyn's involvement "raises serious concerns about foreign election interference in our elections."

"New Yorkers, not a disgraced British politician, should decide their own leaders," Tenney told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., the lone House Republican representing part of New York City, accused Mamdani of "getting support from left-wing politicians from foreign countries, even after getting caught receiving thousands of dollars in illegal foreign donations."

"Everything about this guy is shady and voters must stop him at the ballot box," she said.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, hit out at Corbyn's own record at home in the U.K., telling Fox News Digital, "Jeremy Corbyn should focus on the Islamic terrorism he imported into his own country before weighing in on politics here."

And Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., who previously called for Mamdani to be denaturalized and deported, said it was a party-wide controversy for Democrats.

"Of course it is," he said when asked if he believed Corbyn campaigning for the New York socialist was improper. "But Democrats have shown a willingness to do this in the past."

He pointed to past reports that alleged the former Obama administration tried to tip the scales against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This is what the radical left does in order to advance their goals," Fine said.

However, Corbyn is not the first British politician campaigning for U.S. causes. U.K. Independence Party founder Nigel Farage has spoken at rallies for President Donald Trump on multiple occasions and has appeared alongside other GOP figures in the U.S.

Corbyn has been a controversial figure in British politics, facing antisemitism accusations on multiple occasions — which also got him banned from running under the Labor Party banner several years back.

Mamdani has also been accused by leading Jewish figures in New York of taking too harsh a stance on Israel and not doing enough to make Jewish city residents feel safe amid rising antisemitism in the U.S.

The Democratic Party candidate has pledged to be a mayor for all New Yorkers if elected.

New York City residents head to the polls Tuesday.