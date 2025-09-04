DNC embraces socialist Mamdani as resurfaced anti-Israel remarks raise alarm: 'Big tent party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Democratic Committee seemed to reaffirm their support for New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in a social media post on Wednesday, despite the surge of new reporting about the self-identified Democratic socialist's anti-Israel views and extreme, far-left policies.

The DNC clipped and posted Mamdani telling "I've Had It" podcast hosts, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, "We welcome anyone to join this movement."

Mamdani was describing how he fostered a broad coalition of supporters to win the Democratic primary in June by welcoming anyone to join his movement, including those who voted for President Donald Trump.

Social media quickly seized on the post, criticizing the party for showing support for Mamdani. Manhattan Institute fellow Daniel Di Martino said the DNC's post confirmed that the Democratic Party is "quickly finishing its transformation into a socialist party."

The post comes as several party leaders, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have yet to endorse his campaign, with just two months until Election Day.

When asked in July about Republicans trying to anchor Mamdani to vulnerable Democrats, DNC Chair Ken Martin told Fox News Digital, "The Democratic Party is a big tent party. We have conservative Democrats, we have centrist Democrats, we have progressives, and we have these leftists."

While the DNC affirmed their support for New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate, party officials and establishment leaders have been careful to outright embrace Mamdani and his radical policy agenda. Throughout the summer, Fox News Digital has reported extensively about Mamdani's past comments, political connections and questionable stances.

A Fox News Digital review discovered that Mamdani’s growing circle of influence is littered with activists who have espoused anti-Israel views and socialist principles.

Mamdani also delivered remarks at a church led by a pastor with a history of controversial statements on race, anti-Israel ties and support for reparations.

Fox News Digital has also reported on a resurfaced interview in which Mamdani highlights his commitment to BDS, an acronym for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, and sanctions against Israel, as he runs for mayor in a city with the highest Jewish population in the United States outside of Israel.

Mamdani spoke at the SAAG Interactive in June 2021 about BDS in the interview, saying that "the ways in which we can marry our struggle to our day-to-day life and show our solidarity in that life, I think that's critical to winning this fight because it can't all be, as you've very well stated, just kind of exclusively considered a legislative battle. It has to be a society-wide battle."

Another resurfaced interview included Mamdani explaining that the family he grew up in made him "open" to being a "radical" and suggesting that socialism needs to be re-branded.

"I think, honestly, growing up in the family that I grew up in, I was quite open to what would be considered being a radical from a very young age," Mamdani said on The Far Left Show in 2020.

"I mean, from the beginning, my identities are already considered radical by a lot of mainstream American political thought. So being a Muslim and being an immigrant, these are things that already kind of put you in the box of ‘other.’ And so it's not that far of a jump because whenever you... stand up to speak up for the rights of others who share the same identity as you, then you're a radical, right? So often people in this country are considered radicals if they stand up for Palestinian human rights."

Mamdani has faced criticism over some of his positions taken as a young man, including supporting an academic boycott of Israel and starting a Students for Justice in Palestine chapter during his college days, as well as the past writings of his father, Mahmood Mamdani.

A resurfaced video this summer also revealed that the socialist candidate floated the "abolition of private property."

"My platform is that every single person should have housing, and I think faced with these two options, the system has hundreds of thousands of people unhoused, right? For what?" Mamdani questioned in a resurfaced video that has been clipped and reposted across conservative social media.

Mahmood Mamdani, the Columbia University professor and mayoral hopeful's father, has a social media presence littered with anti-Israel comments and praise for radical activists, a Fox News Digital review found.

Mamdani, 79, who Fox News Digital previously reported sits on the advisory council of an anti-Israel organization that supports boycotts and sanctions of Israel, has posted on his X account about Israel on multiple occasions using terms like "settlers" and "colonialism."

"When all ranks of the Occupation, from the armed settler to the settler state, claim 'the right of self-defense', what language is left for those who defend themselves against the Occupation but the right to resist?" Mamdani posted online on May 21, 2021, as Israel was involved in a violent conflict with Hamas.

His father also sits on the advisory council of an anti-Israel organization that supports boycotts and sanctions of Israel, routinely accuses the Israeli government of committing "genocide", and has expressed sympathy for suicide bombers.

Mamdani's college newspaper articles also shed light on the candidate’s early views on a variety of topics, including his promotion of an anti-Israel boycott and concerns about "white privilege," a Fox News Digital review found.

Mamdani wrote 32 articles for the Bowdoin Orient during his four years studying at Maine’s prestigious Bowdoin College from 2010 to 2014, including an article his senior year promoting an academic boycott of Israel.

He also faced ridicule for his comments at the Young Democratic Socialists of America conference, where he urged attendees not to compromise on goals like "seizing the means of production."

"Right now, if we're talking about the cancellation of student debt, if we're talking about Medicare for all, you know, these are issues which have the groundswell of popular support across this country," Mamdani says in a video to conference goers. "But then there are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it's BDS or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and Mamdani but did not immediately receive a response.