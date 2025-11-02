UK politician Jeremy Corbyn, who was ousted over antisemitism allegations, shows support for Zohran Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeremy Corbyn, the former UK Labour Party leader expelled from his party over antisemitism allegations, was working to help Zohran Mamdani tighten his grip on New York City on Sunday.

Mamdani’s alliance with Corbyn comes within days of the polls opening in the New York City mayoral race, where he is the progressive challenger to the Democrats.

Known for his criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and alignment with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), like Corbyn, Mamdani has faced accusations of antisemitism.

Corbyn, now an independent MP, announced his support for Mamdani on Sunday via Facebook, posting a photo of himself holding up a "North London 4 Zohran" shirt.

"Let’s get Zohran over the finish line for a New York that’s affordable for all!" the post read.

"Corbyn supporting Mamdani. What a surprise." commented one social user. "Why are you interfering with influencing politics in New York?" asked another.

Corbyn also shared a phone-banking link which leads a website organized by the DSA’s NYC chapter which is urging volunteers to mobilize voters for Mamdani.

"Join NYC-DSA and Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the UK's Labour Party, as we call New Yorkers to get out the vote for Zohran Mamdani for mayor. We’re just two days from election day, and every conversation pushes us closer to winning a better New York," the website reads.

Corbyn’s well-documented history with antisemitism allegations runs back to 2020 when the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found that the Labour Party under his leadership had committed unlawful acts of discrimination against Jewish members.

Corbyn was suspended and formally expelled from the Labour Party in 2024 because of his response to the report. He has since launched a new left-wing political party called "Your Party," and continues to deny all allegations of antisemitism.

Reacting to the collaboration, former New York Governor and mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo quickly condemned Mamdani’s decision, writing on X.

"Having Jeremy Corbyn — someone whose party was found to have committed unlawful acts of discrimination against Jewish people under his leadership – phone-banking for @ZohranKMamdani says everything you need to know.

NY doesn’t need politics of moral compromise. We need leadership that rejects antisemitism, extremism, and division in every form and in every corner," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a week before the election, a campaign finance watchdog group, the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, filed two criminal referrals against Mamdani, claiming he received illegal contributions from foreign donors.

The Mamdani campaign maintains that any issue regarding financial contributions has been resolved.

