UK Labour Party staffers campaigning for Harris are volunteers, PM says, rejecting Trump interference claim

The United Kingdom’s Labour Party is pushing back Wednesday on allegations from the Trump campaign that it is providing "illegal foreign assistance" to Kamala Harris.

Representatives for Trump announced last night they have "filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint against the Harris-Walz Campaign and the Labour Party of the United Kingdom for illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections."

"The far-left Labour Party has inspired Kamala’s dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric. In recent weeks, they have recruited and sent party members to campaign for Kamala in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election," Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles said in a statement.

However, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday that any members of his Labour Party that are in the U.S. are acting as volunteers and "what they’ve done in previous elections, is what they’re doing in this election," according to The Associated Press.

LABOUR PARTY TO DESCEND ON US TO HELP HARRIS

"I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us, we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time," Starmer added. "Of course, as prime minister of the United Kingdom, I will work with whoever the American people return as their president in the elections."

The filing from Trump’s campaign mentions a now-deleted social media post from Labour Party leader Sofia Patel, who took to LinkedIn to solicit help from current and former members of the party who would be willing to campaign for Harris in the key battleground state of North Carolina.

Patel indicated in her post that she had already organized "nearly 100 Labour Party staff" to stump across the key battleground states of Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia but had about 10 spots left for anyone willing to head to North Carolina.

"We will sort your housing," Patel assured anyone interested.

An attorney for the Trump campaign wrote in the filing that "the language of her post supports a reasonable inference that the Labour Party will finance at least travel and facilitate room and board."

"Press reports further support a reasonable inference that the Harris campaign is aware of these efforts, and thus has accepted a prohibited foreign national contribution," he continued. "Moreover, even if the individuals traveling to the United States were ‘volunteers,’ the Labour Party appears to be using party resources, including paid staff time, to coordinate their travel."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.