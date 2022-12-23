Twitter, NBA make 2022 ‘Worst of the Woke’ list, Disney, BlackRock appear second year in a row

FIRST ON FOX: Twitter, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and other companies and organizations were included on the New Tolerance Campaign’s (NTC) 2022 "Worst of the Woke" list, with several repeats included.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the NTC’s new list of the 10 wokest companies and organizations in America and their 2022 "Champion of Tolerance," following their inaugural 2021 list.

Disney, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), BlackRock and Twitter each made the NTC’s "Worst of the Woke" list for the second year in a row.

MLB, ACLU MAKE WATCHDOG’S ‘WORST OF THE WOKE’ LIST

"The past year was rife with institutions saying one thing and doing another — from sports to tech and college campuses — woke absurdity lurked at every turn," NTC president Gregory T. Angelo told Fox News Digital.

"But 2022 was also notable for the pushback wokeism rightly received — Disney was stripped of its preferred status in Florida, Olympics ratings clocked in at a record low, and Elon Musk took a sledgehammer to Twitter censorship following an aggressive takeover," he continued. "This was the year that woke got a wake-up call."

Twitter was included on the list for a second time for its censorship at the behest of political operatives and politicians, account suspensions and partisan activism before the takeover by new CEO Elon Musk.

Disney also returned to the list over its opposition to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ parental rights in education bill that was dubbed by the media and liberal groups as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. The ACLU made the list for its role in authoring actress Amber Heard’s 2018 opinion piece, which became an issue in her defamation lawsuit with actor Johnny Depp.

BlackRock also saw itself included on the list again for its environmental, social and corporate governance push in the United States while staying silent on the Chinese government’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

"Over the past year, BlackRock has been subject to campaigns suggesting we are either ‘too progressive’ or ‘too conservative’ in how we manage our clients’ money," a BlackRock spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We are neither. We are a fiduciary."

"We put our clients’ interests first and deliver them the choice and performance to meet their investment objectives," the spokesperson continued. "That is why they entrusted BlackRock, in the U.S. alone, with $275 billion of long-term net inflows over the last twelve months."

While Major League Baseball (MLB) did not make the list again this year, the NBA took its spot for several reasons, including canceling games on Election Day, Golden State Warriors co-owner Chamath Palihapitiya saying that "nobody cares" about the ongoing Uyghur genocide in China, and the timing of Enes Kanter Freedom losing his roster spot after he criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Tech giant Apple also made the list for touting its diversity, equity and inclusion commitment while engaging in business dealings with Chinese suppliers that use forced labor. Apple also made the list for bottlenecking iPhone communications services that Chinese protesters were using to communicate beyond the government’s eyes.

Credit card company American Express was named to the list for its company rules incentivizing hires and promotions based on race and sex . NTC launched a grassroots campaign against American Express’ hiring practices they dubbed " UnAmerican Express ."

Georgetown University made the list for ousting now-former law professor Ilya Shapiro for saying that Supreme Court justices should be picked on their merits, not their race. NTC noted that the university had not disciplined professor Christine Fair after she had wished "miserable deaths" on supporters of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also made NTC’s "Worst of the Woke" list this year for kowtowing to the CCP during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, such as " gaslighting about the wellbeing of tennis star Peng Shuai" and refusing to condemn the Chinese government’s human rights abuses, in contradiction to the IOC’s stance on human rights.

School boards in general were listed among 2022’s "Worst of the Woke" for their push of radical gender ideology and critical race theory being taught in grade schools.

NTC named Penguin Random House 2022's "Champion of Tolerance," lauding the book publisher for sticking to its decision to publish Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s book in the face of calls to drop it.

"PEN America rejects calls for the cancellation of a planned book by Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett," the free speech advocacy nonprofit wrote in an October statement praising Penguin Random House for standing its ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is the role of major publishers to make available a wide array of ideas and perspectives. In so doing, they afford readers, critics, historians, and journalists insight that can help elucidate truths, expose falsehoods, and deepen our understanding of consequential individuals and events," the group wrote.

None of the companies or organizations on the 2022 "Worst of the Woke" list, except for BlackRock, immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.