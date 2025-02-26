Tulsi Gabbard gives exclusive glimpse of Trump's first Cabinet meeting

EXCLUSIVE: Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard recalled the energizing atmosphere inside President Donald Trump's first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday at the White House, as his team comes together in record time.

"What I got was a high level of energy and really just a positive outlook," Gabbard told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview at the White House after the meeting.

"We are all in sprint mode," she said.

"We have a Cabinet full of great Americans who are dedicated to serving our country and the American people, ensuring safety, security, freedom and prosperity," the national intelligence director added, noting the inspiration that billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has already sparked in Trump's administration.

Per Gabbard, part of what makes Trump's Cabinet so special is that "most of us have known each other for a long time. We've worked together. We're actually friends."

She went as far as calling this level of collaboration "unprecedented" in a president's Cabinet.

Trump's second-term Cabinet has accomplished several firsts, including appointing Gabbard as the first Pacific Islander director of national intelligence, Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the first Hispanic in his role and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as the first Republican Cabinet member who is openly gay.

Additionally, Trump has already surpassed the number of women he had in his first Cabinet, with five appointed already and eight nominated in total.

But, "you don't hear anything about it," Gabbard pointed out.

"I experienced this from my former party, even when I ran for president in 2020, that they were all about [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion] unless they didn't like what a woman of color had to say, for example."