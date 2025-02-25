Expand / Collapse search
Politics

GOP senator suffers seizure, brain bleed after falling on ice

'I stepped on ice and evidently fell hard, hitting the back of my head,' Sen. Kevin Cramer wrote on Facebook

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published | Updated
A Republican senator suffered a seizure and a brain bleed after slipping and falling on ice in North Dakota over the weekend. 

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he is resting and recovering at home in the state following the incident. 

Sen. Kevin Cramer asks a question during a Senate banking committee hearing

Cramer said he fell and hit his head over the weekend. (Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

"While walking on the hill down to the dock, I stepped on ice and evidently fell hard, hitting the back of my head," he wrote on Facebook. 

The senator doesn't remember the event, he said. 

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., shared photos after his injury.

Sen. Kevin Cramer shared photos after his injury. (Facebook/Senator Kevin Cramer)

He was diagnosed with a seizure, brain bleed and a concussion, adding, "The wound on my head wouldn’t stop oozing, so the doctor punched a couple of staples on the laceration and admitted me." 

Cramer described "pretty bad headaches" the following day but said the brain bleed had improved. 

Kevin Cramer

The senator is recovering at home. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Doctors prefer I rest a little longer before returning to DC, so I do not know exactly when that will happen. It will be day to day this week, but I am ready to return quickly if events require it," he wrote. 

Included in the senator's post were photos of bloody snow and his head with staples applied to the wound. 

Capitol cloud cover

Cramer is not at the Capitol due to his injury. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Cramer is 64 years old. 

The North Dakota Republican was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and re-elected in 2024. Before that, he served in the House of Representatives. 

