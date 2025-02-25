GOP senator suffers seizure, brain bleed after falling on ice

A Republican senator suffered a seizure and a brain bleed after slipping and falling on ice in North Dakota over the weekend.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he is resting and recovering at home in the state following the incident.

DEMS DEMAND TRUMP RESUME CASH FLOW AS THEY FINALLY GET LEVERAGE IN RACE TO PREVENT SHUTDOWN

"While walking on the hill down to the dock, I stepped on ice and evidently fell hard, hitting the back of my head," he wrote on Facebook.

The senator doesn't remember the event, he said.

He was diagnosed with a seizure, brain bleed and a concussion, adding, "The wound on my head wouldn’t stop oozing, so the doctor punched a couple of staples on the laceration and admitted me."

Cramer described "pretty bad headaches" the following day but said the brain bleed had improved.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP WARNS MAJOR DEM AGAINST MOVE THAT COULD COST VOTERS TRILLIONS

"Doctors prefer I rest a little longer before returning to DC, so I do not know exactly when that will happen. It will be day to day this week, but I am ready to return quickly if events require it," he wrote.

Included in the senator's post were photos of bloody snow and his head with staples applied to the wound.

ETHICS WATCHDOG FLAGS SENATOR HELPING MAKE MILLIONS FOR WIFE'S GREEN NONPROFIT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cramer is 64 years old.

The North Dakota Republican was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and re-elected in 2024. Before that, he served in the House of Representatives.