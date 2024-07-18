Tudor Dixon previews what to expect at Trump's first campaign rally since assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE - Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in attendance at former President Trump’s highly anticipated rally in Michigan on Saturday and she revealed what she expects to see in the wake of the failed attempt on his life.

"I think we feel good because it's inside, and so I feel like there's more control when it's inside when you’re inside a building like that," Dixon said during an interview with Fox News Digital, referring to safety concerns for the event.

"So I feel like there's going to be a lot of eyeballs on the Secret Service. Obviously, they're going to change their protocols and make sure there's as much as possible. If you look around here [RNC Convention], everybody has to feel secure. Every time you turn around. There's not just a police officers, there's a group of police officers or the Secret Service around the perimeter. So I feel like we are incredibly safe."

Dixon said she expects to hear a speech centered around unity and the appeal of newly nominated vice presidential candidate JD Vance, who will be speaking at the rally in Grand Rapids.

"It'll be so exciting to have him and JD Vance in Michigan for their first rally after the announcement that he is the vice presidential nominee," Dixon said. "I think it's going to be a message of unity, but I think it's also going to be a strong message for manufacturing in the Midwest with JD."

Dixon said that Vance helps form an "incredibly strong ticket" that will be a "very big challenge" for Democrats in swing states.

" I just overall think that they're seeing a lot of support for the Republican Party amongst young people," Dixon said. "That's always been their demographic, and they're losing it right now, so they're getting pretty desperate."

Trump plans to hold the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20 with Ohio Sen. JD Vance, whom the former president chose as his running mate Monday, marking his first campaign appearance with Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

The rally will be held inside the Van Andel Arena, with Secret Service officials recently warning the Trump campaign against holding outdoor rallies.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report